Brigham City man admits to six arson attacks in July

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Box Elder County man, Chance Cutler, is in custody for lighting six Brigham City properties on fire in July. Cutler admitted to some of the attacks and was placed at the scenes of others by eyewitnesses.

Cutler was arrested and interviewed on Saturday where he admitted to various arson attacks. Police said he was already a convicted arsonist prior to this arrest.

His truck was described by police as a maroon Chevy pickup with a white decal in the rear right window that reads “locally hated”. It was seen by eyewitnesses at multiple of the fires Cutler is suspected of.

The six fires include an abandoned house at 2900 N 2800 W, where Cutler said he lit the backside of the house on fire late one July evening. The entire house was engulfed in flames shortly after.

In another attack, Cutler called authorities to report two animals that had been left unattended in a camp trailer. Hours after deputies responded to that animal call, authorities received another call reporting the same trailer on fire.

“Chance explained to me that he was upset that the dogs were left there and used a lighter to set paper inside the trailer on fire,” said Officer David Bowen.

More of the attacks include a private field lit on fire by fireworks, a barn that was completely engulfed, a semi-trailer, and another field that damaged a power pole. Cutler has caused thousands of dollars in estimated repairs.

Due to possible danger to the public, he will be kept in custody until his affidavit can be officially evaluated.