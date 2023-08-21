On The Site:
Semitruck driver arrested in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in West Wendover

Aug 21, 2023

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada — A 26-year-old man was hit and killed by a semitruck while crossing the road in a crosswalk in West Wendover early Monday.

At about 3:50 a.m., a semi making a left turn from Wendover Boulevard to a frontage road hit a man in the crosswalk and then “dragged the adult male for several hundred feet before stopping up on the I-80 on-ramp of exit 410 where the adult male was left,” according to a statement from West Wendover police. The victim was found dead on the on-ramp by police.

The semi driver, Shane Joseph Crochet, 43, of Minnesota, drove off after the crash, police stated. He was located and arrested by Nevada state police near Battle Mountain, Nevada, about 180 miles away.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the incident to call 775-664-2930.

The name of the deceased man was not released pending notification of family.

