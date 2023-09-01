On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family remembers experienced Utah hiker killed after flash flooding in Bryce Canyon

Sep 1, 2023, 8:56 AM

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A 64-year-old hiker was found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park, hours after checking in with her family Friday afternoon.

The National Park Service is looking into whether Jeanne Howell was swept away by flash flooding. Her family is reminding others that even for experienced hikers, incidents like this can happen.

“She was always very conscious, very responsible. That’s what makes this so tragic,” said Benjamin Howell, Jeanne’s son. “With the safety measures she put in place, she would be so mad at this.”

Jeanne Howell, 64. (Howell family)

Howell and his family still can’t comprehend losing their mother like this. He said she was an avid, experienced hiker who had completed the Fairyland Loop Trail in Bryce Canyon many times before.

“She also climbed Kilimanjaro, she climbed all of the 14ers in Colorado,” he said. “During the pandemic, she decided she wanted to hike as many miles as there was in the year. So in 2020 she hiked 2,020 miles I think by Oct. 1.”

On Friday, she messaged the family group chat from Bryce Canyon letting them know she was starting on the trail.

“She said, ‘I am starting my hike, everything is OK’ and then she sent five pictures of her hiking,” Howell said.

She planned to do the trail alone, which she had done many times before, showing her exact location on an app shared with family.

“She would usually check in with us every hour on the hour,” Howell said. “But at 2:02 p.m. is when it looks like she got swept away, and I don’t know how prepared you can be.”

Rescuers were able to find Howell’s body a mile east of the trail. Her family is still coming to terms with what happened, encouraging others headed out this Labor Day weekend to check in with loved ones.

“Always check in with your family. Let them know you love them because you never know when it’s going to be the last time. And even if it’s not going to be their last time, just let them know,” Howell said.

Howell’s funeral services will be in Utah on Friday and in Sedona, Arizona, where she currently lived, on Sept. 9.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Vehicles travel on I-15 in Salt Lake City on June 16, 2023. UDOT says delays of up to 20 to 40 minu...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Major delays possible on Utah roads during busy Labor Day weekend; gas prices rising

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many Americans are expected to take advantage to enjoy the season perhaps one last time.

9 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Florida Gators fans watch game in Utah while keeping eye on Hurricane Idalia damage

Florida Gators fans who trekked all the way to Utah from Florida, flew out as Hurricane Idalia moved into their home state.

1 day ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Nearly half of consumers say they’re overspending on delivery services

As Americans struggle with inflation squeezing their wallets, the cost many pay for the convenience of delivery may be surprising.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Utah hosts luminary events for international overdose awareness day

Utahns gathered at "A Light to Remember" luminary events across the state on Thursday to remember loved ones who died by substance abuse overdose

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Bear Lake continues to see major tourism growth

You're likely to see big crowds at Bear Lake over Labor Day weekend.

1 day ago

FILE: Outstanding beauty in Little Cottonwood Canyon....

Eliza Pace

Man falls 100 feet near Utah ski resorts

A man fell in Little Cottonwood Canyon, severely injuring himself.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Family remembers experienced Utah hiker killed after flash flooding in Bryce Canyon