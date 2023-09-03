Man killed in downtown SLC shooting on Sunday; police searching for shooter

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway for a shooting that occurred in downtown Salt Lake early morning Sunday, causing one man to die. The shooter has yet to be identified and located.

Police quickly arrived at a scene of chaos after receiving a 911 call at 4:04 a.m. The victim, identified Monday morning as 35-year-old Anetone Simanu, was located at a parking lot between Pierpont Avenue and 300 South.

Community members were crowded and some were trying to save Simanu’s life when police arrived. Officers took over, but he died at the scene.

Police say two people were arrested for interfering with the investigation, but no arrests have been made tied to the possible shooter.

Authorities say their investigation so far shows that there isn’t a known threat to the community because the shooting did not appear to be random.

Investigators are asking for any information tied to the shooting, including video or audio of the moments leading up to, during or after the time of the event to be shared with them at 801-799-3000.

“We believe there are people in the community who have information about this case who are not coming forward,” police said.