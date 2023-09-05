On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

INSTAGRAM

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest shocked by early Labor Day snow

Sep 4, 2023, 9:42 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SNOWBIRD, Utah — It’s not unheard of to have a snowy Labor Day up at Snowbird, but it certainly doesn’t happen often.

Crowds gather yearly for Snowbird’s annual Oktoberfest, and this year both the festival attendees and the staff were shocked to find wet snow at the top of the tram’s peak on Monday.

Lower down the mountain where the festival vendors and entertainment reside, the weather was cold and rainy for the hundreds of people celebrating. Most of them were able to keep dry, under their large tents and canopies.

Snowbird's Oktoberfest event entertainment and food hall, located at a large tent on the festival grounds, shielded from rain and snow. (KSL TV)

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest event entertainment and food hall, located at a large tent on the festival grounds, shielded from rain and snow. (KSL TV)

Meanwhile, some folks took the tram to the foggy cliffs and are ecstatic to see it and hoping for another long, snowy ski season this year.

“Absolutely!” A couple, Michael and Janae Hernandez said. “We saw a great opportunity to come up dressed up as bears… because it’s chilly.”

Another couple, Dennis and Bell Ranke came from Arizona to a slushy surprise.

“I didn’t think there was going to be snow up here,” Bell said. “It’s surprising!”

The top of the tram area covered in fog and slush on Labor Day weekend. (KSL TV)

The top of the tram area covered in fog and slush on Labor Day weekend. (KSL TV)

The Communications Manager at Snowbird, Sarah Sherman, said the staff constantly watches the forecast, crossing their fingers.

“You never know what mother nature is going to bring,” she said. “We keep our eyes peeled this time of year to see when that first one is going to come.”

Sherman also thinks the snow will evolve this season.

“I think it’s safe to say that the snow we’re seeing is probably not the snow we’ll be seeing coming opening day, but it’s still really fun to see.”

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Instagram

A drone view of the damages mudslide on U.S. 6 in Price Canyon. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Major mudslide closes U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County

 Two major highways near Helper and Duchesne were shut down due to mudslides Sunday night.

2 days ago

views of burning man from the air...

Larry D. Curtis

Exclusive Chopper 5: Travel out of Burning Man challenging as desert ground turns to mud

Tens of thousands are stranded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. KSL's Chopper 5 captures footage of the muddy desert.

2 days ago

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angele...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

3 days ago

This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger...

Associated Press

Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in one of northeast Nebraska's biggest cities was no bull.

5 days ago

One of the drivers in the road rage, throwing a rock at the other car. (Courtesy: Matt Myer)...

Dan Rascon

Road rage videos spark concern about the increasing trend in Utah County

Two new videos of a road rage incident in Utah County are showing a worrying trend in the state.

7 days ago

The construction of the upcoming Lagoon ride, Primordial. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Where is Primordial? Lagoon’s hottest ride yet to open

Lagoon promised its newest attraction would open this year. With just nine weekends before the season is over, one woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate: where’s Primordial?

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest shocked by early Labor Day snow