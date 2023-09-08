On The Site:
Police arrest man accused of killing man in downtown SLC shooting

Sep 8, 2023, 12:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested, accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Anetone Simanu Sunday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT arrested 23-year-old Michael Trevino.

Police have been searching for Trevino since Sunday. They received a 911 call at approximately 4:04 a.m. about a person being shot at 128 West 300 South.

Man killed in downtown SLC shooting on Sunday; police searching for shooter

Officers arrived and despite life-saving efforts by community members and officers, Simanu died.

The shooting happened in a parking lot between Pierpont Avenue and 300 South and police were working to pin down a suspect.

The release states “extensive work on this case”  led them to identify Trevino as the alleged shooter.

Trevino was taken into custody at an apartment complex near 500 South Redwood Road. He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

This case marked the 12th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

Anyone with information about Trevino or this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

