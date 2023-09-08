Full transcript of 911 call that led to arrests of Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke

IVINS, Utah — KSL TV obtained the 911 call that led to the arrest of Ruby Franke and her friend, Jodi Hildebrandt, on child abuse charges.

One of Franke’s children, a 12-year-old boy ran to a neighbor’s home, knocked on the door and asked for food and water. The child told the neighbor to call the police, and the neighbor called 911.

Here is a transcript of the call the KSL Investigators received through an open records request.

911 call

DISPATCHER: 911. The address of your emergency?

CALLER: (redacted)

DISPATCHER: Okay, and the phone number you’re calling from?

CALLER: (redacted)

DISPATCHER: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

CALLER: I just had a 12-year-old boy show up here at my front door asking for help. And he’s said he just came from a neighbor’s house, and we know there’s been problems at this neighbor’s house. He’s emaciated, he’s got tape around his legs. He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.

DISPATCHER: Okay. Did he – is your door locked?

CALLER: No, I’m sitting outside with him on the front patio.

DISPATCHER: Okay

CALLER: And he asked us to call the police. So, he’s very afraid.

DISPATCHER: What’s his name?

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) What’s your last name?

BOY: (redacted)

CALLER: And he’s 12 years old. Yes.

DISPATCHER: Okay. And can you ask him his date of birth?

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) Can you tell me your birthday?

BOY: (redacted)

DISPATCHER: Okay, and um, is, are the neighbors out of their home or is anybody looking for him that you can see?

CALLER: Uh, no. we, our homes are far enough away, I’m not sure. (speaking to the boy) How did you get out of the house?

CALLER: He says he just left through the porch at the neighbor’s house. Her name is Jodi Hildebrand. And she lives two doors up the street.

VOICE IN BACKGROUND WITH CALLER: Out here in Kayenta, the homes are far apart.

CALLER: Yeah, out here in Kayenta, the houses are far apart so he walked just under a block to get our house. He rang my doorbell and asked me to call the police.

DISPATCHER: Does he seem to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol?

CALLER: I don’t think so. But he’s very thirsty and uh,

DISPATCHER: Does he need an ambulance?

CALLER: I don’t think he needs an ambulance. I’ll let the cops decide that. But his ankles are taped up and he won’t tell us why. He has duct tape around each ankle. Yeah, there’s sores around them. I think the, a good chance he’s been (VOICE IN BACKGROUND WITH CALLER: He also has) Oh, he has them around his ankles, I mean his wrists as well. Okay, this boy has been – he needs – this kid has obviously been – I think he’s been – he’s been detained, he’s been – he’s obviously covered in wounds.

DISPATCHER: Okay. We’ll get the paramedics headed over that way, okay?

CALLER: Oh, that’s a good idea too.

DISPATCHER: Let’s see, has he told you where his mom or dad are?

CALLER: I haven’t asked him that. (inaudible voice in background) Hmm? Yeah. (Speaking to the boy) Do you know where your mommy (inaudible voice in background) I’m sure that, that doesn’t matter, son. Do you know where your mom and dad are?

BOY: Well, actually, I don’t know where my mom is, but I do know where my dad is. He’s not here, nowhere near here (inaudible voice in background)

CALLER: Okay, yeah he doesn’t seem to, because he knows where his mom is, but uh

DISPATCHER: But he doesn’t know where his dad is?

CALLER: That’s correct.

DISPATCHER: Is his mom home?

VOICE IN BACKGROUND WITH CALLER: He doesn’t live around here.

CALLER: He just says he doesn’t live around here.

DISPATCHER: Okay. Is his mom in the area?

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) Is your mom around here? Have you seen her lately?

BOY: Nope

CALLER: He doesn’t know where she is right now.

DISPATCHER: Does he know his mom’s name?

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) What’s your mom’s name? Ruby Frankie? Ruby Frankie is his mom’s name.

DISPATCHER: Okay. How do you spell the last name?

VOICE IN BACKGROUND WITH CALLER: F-R-A-N-K-E

CALLER: F-R-A-N-K-E

DISPATCHER: Okay. And does she live in the area?

CALLER: No, I’m not sure where she lives. He’s trying to help us but he’s…

DISPATCHER: Okay. We don’t want to stress him out too much. The officers will go over all these questions with him anyway. I just want to stay on the phone with you until we get some help there, okay?

CALLER: Yeah.

DISPATCHER: What’s your name?

CALLER: (redacted)

DISPATCHER: Can you ask him if any other children were in the home he came from?

CALLER: Okay. Umm, was any other the kids up at Jodi’s house?

VOICE IN BACKGROUND WITH CALLER: He says (redacted).

CALLER: Anybody else? No (redacted)

BOY: What day is it today?

CALLER: Yeah, this is the 30th of uh, excuse me, the 29th of August.

DISPATCHER: It’d be the 30th of August.

CALLER: They’re 10 and 14 and they, they’re still at this house.

DISPATCHER: Are they tied up as well?

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) What’s the deal with (redacted) are they, are they being held, are they, do they have wounds on them as well?

BOY: Nothing bad’s going on with them.

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) Okay.

BOY: It’s just me.

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) Okay, so they’re, they’re able to walk around the house and everything?

BOY: Yes

CALLER: Well, okay, he says everything’s fine with them. Grain of salt.

DISPATCHER: Okay.

CALLER: He says he uh, what’s happened to him is his fault.

DISPATCHER: (inaudible) They’re coming to you as quick as they can, okay?

CALLER: Okay. Yeah

DISPATCHER: Really, I just want to make sure…

CALLER: He’s fine, I’ve got him sitting here. My wife’s, he’s got his water and something to, giving him something to eat because he’s really, he’s hungry and uh, (inaudible) he’s here in his stocking feet, uh, so he – he escaped.

DISPATCHER: I’m glad he was able to make it to you…

CALLER: They’re on their way

DISPATCHER: …where he could be safe. They should just be pulling up now. Let me know when they’re with you, okay?

CALLER: Will do. Alright, I hear a car but they’re not coming in the driveway.

DISPATCHER: Okay.

CALLER: (speaking to the boy) You did good. Enjoy the banana, okay? You did the right thing.

DISPATCHER: He arrived 30 seconds ago. He may be waiting for his partner, I’m not sure.

CALLER: Is Jodi up there right now? (voice in background: Yes) Okay, Jodi Hildebrand is up there right now.

DISPATCHER: Okay.

CALLER: So, she may come looking for him here soon but uh, he’s not gonna obviously. All right, we need the cops as soon as possible.

DISPATCHER: I’m just asking where he is now.

CALLER: Yeah, she’s a, she’s a bad lady. I didn’t realize how bad.

DISPATCHER: Okay, let’s see. I’m just asking where he is. It sounds like he’s making a phone call real quick to a sergeant. He is going to head up.

CALLER: Okay, all right. Well, if we have to take him inside the house, we will. I was just, we’re just sitting outside right now because we had chairs out here and it was convenient.

DISPATCHER: That’s okay. If anything, he’s sitting out down your driveway and keeping an eye on the house. So, if that’s where you feel safe, if that’s where the child feels safe, let’s just stay where you’re at.

CALLER: Yeah. Yeah, I think we’re doing, yes.

DISPATCHER: Does he have anything with him?

CALLER: No, he’s wearing a long sleeve shirt and shorts and it’s way too big for him.

DISPATCHER: Can you tell me what color the shirt and shorts are?

CALLER: Okay, the ambulance is here.

DISPATCHER: Okay.

CALLER: So…

DISPATCHER: Are they with you?

CALLER: No, they, they’re just now getting out of the truck. Okay…

DISPATCHER: Okay, I’ll go ahead and I’ll let you go then. You did a great job.

CALLER: Okay. Thank you.

DISPATCHER: Thanks. Bye.