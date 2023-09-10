On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer still at large, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers, police say

Sep 10, 2023, 3:58 PM

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer ...

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van, abandoning it miles away and remained at large.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole the unlocked van which had the keys inside sometime Saturday night about three-quarters of a mile from the northern perimeter of the search area where hundreds of law enforcement officers had been searching for him.

Baily’s Dairy said on its Facebook page that the delivery van was stolen between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday “while we were still here working.”

The theft wasn’t noticed for hours, and in the meantime Cavalcante, 34, traveled more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville. Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday he went to an East Pikeland Township home of a person he had worked with several years ago and asked to meet with him, police said.

Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden

The homeowner, who was at dinner with his family and didn’t respond, called police after returning home and reviewing his doorbell video. Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police said, Cavalcante went to the Phoenixville area home of another former work associate, who wasn’t home, police said.

Doorbell video images showed Cavalcante to be now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, police said. The stolen van was found at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Phoenixville.

Bivens said he believed Cavalcante abandoned the vehicle at least in part because it was low on fuel. While law enforcement was searching the immediate area for any signs of him authorities were concerned that he would attempt to obtain another vehicle or had already done so.

“I do not have a report of a stolen vehicle; I anticipate that we will,” he said.

Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

Bivens expressed confidence, how that the fugitive would eventually be recaptured, vowing to “aggressively continue” the search with the aid of federal, state, county and local resources.

“This is a minor setback,” he said. “We’ll get him, it’s a matter of time”

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Police on Saturday had reported two more confirmed sightings of Cavalcante within the search area around the Longwood Gardens botanical park, the center of the search in recent days. Bivens said Friday that about 400 personnel were taking part in the search, including tactical teams, tracking dogs, and officers on horseback as well as aircraft.

Despite the massive searches, Bivens said the area had some underground tunnels and “very large drainage ditches” that were impossible to secure completely. Police had been planning to use close to 600 personnel Monday for “one massive sweep” of the search area, he said.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Authorities on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

Cavalcante’s escape and the search has attracted international attention and became big news in Brazil, where prosecutors in Tocantins state say he’s accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with repair of a vehicle.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Salt Lake City Police investigate a shooting at 909 East 2100 South on September 10, 2023. (SLCPD)...

Mary Culbertson

UPDATE: Teen killed in Sugarhouse shooting; suspect loose

A sugarhouse shooting has left an 18-year-old in extremely critical condition. Investigators are looking for information from the public.

16 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Gang member pistol whips ‘multiple 14 years olds’ during fight

A fight between teenagers was interrupted by a gang member who pulled out a pistol and hit teenagers with it, police say. 

2 days ago

Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their vehicles, du...

Associated Press

Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

Police on Saturday reported two more confirmed sightings of an escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania amid a search by hundreds of law enforcement officers.

2 days ago

A gas station clerk is recounting the moment he helped stop an elderly woman from an elaborate scam...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Gas station clerk awarded for helping save elderly woman from scammers

A gas station clerk is recounting the moment he helped stop an elderly woman from an elaborate scam that nearly cost her thousands out of her savings.

2 days ago

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

3 days ago

woman sits in holding room...

Larry D. Curtis and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Utah YouTuber Ruby Franke held without bail after court hearing

A mother who offered parenting advice on a YouTube channel will remain in state custody after her initial court appearance Friday on suspicion of child abuse.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer still at large, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers, police say