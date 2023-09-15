Proper nutrition will help your child reach their academic peak

SALT LAKE CITY – The fuel that keeps kids going shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Kids need healthy sources of protein, healthy fats, grains with fiber and fruits,” dietician Linda Davila-Herrera, of Primary Children’s Hospital, said. “We want to make sure that they are fueled for the day.”

Dieticians recommend children over 2 years of age follow a healthy eating pattern that includes the following:

· A variety of fruits and vegetables

· Whole grains

· Fat-free and low-fat dairy products

· A variety of protein foods

One of Davila-Herrera’s favorite snacks, to boost a kid’s performance are protein-energy balls

“It’s rolled oats, peanut butter and a dried fruit,” Davila-Herrera said. “It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Quick and easy, just pop in your mouth and go.”

The registered dietician says there are hundreds of useful recipes online, as long as parents look for recipes that focus on all the major food groups.

“Our body needs carbs, carbs are the number one energy source for our brain. But we also want to make sure that we have fiber,” she stresses. “Fiber is going to help give us prolonged energy to keep our blood sugar stable.” For more helpful information visit Intermountain Health’s website.