Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Laser To Garrett Wilson For Touchdown Against Cowboys

Sep 17, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson threw a dart for a touchdown pass during the New York Jets‘ Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys hosted the Jets at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 17.

With 7:12 remaining in the first half, Wilson opened a drive by throwing the ball on a frozen rope to Wilson, who took the ball 68 yards to the house.

The one-play drive gave New York its first points of the game and cut Dallas’ lead to 10-7.

After the score, Wilson was 2/5 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry for no gain. Through the midway point of the second quarter, Wilson had a rating of 127.1.

New York’s game against Dallas is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

