Speaker of the Utah House, Brad Wilson, announces he will step down

SALT LAKE CITY — Brad Wilson, Speaker of the House for the Utah legislature, has announced he is resigning from the Utah House of Representatives.

Effective on Nov. 15, 2023, Wilson made the following statement about his resignation:

“Serving in the Utah House of Representatives and as Speaker of the House has been the honor, privilege, and opportunity of a lifetime – and I don’t say that lightly,” Wilson said.

“I did not anticipate the lifelong impact of my decision to run for public office nearly 14 years ago. My service in the Legislature stems far beyond the policies passed and progress achieved. I have built lifelong friendships and come to love and appreciate the people of Utah. I am excited for my next chapter and have full confidence in my peers in the House, Senate, and executive branch to continue making Utah the best place to live, learn, work, and play.”

Wilson has served as Speaker of the House since 2019. Wilson was elected as a Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives representing District 15 and served in that capacity since 2011.

Throughout his time in the Legislature, Wilson served in a variety of roles and responsibilities aside from Speaker of the House, including House Majority Leader, House Majority Assistant Whip, and Vice Chair of the Executive Appropriations Committee.