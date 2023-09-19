On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah law enforcement stepping up rail safety precautions

Sep 18, 2023, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is giving a wake-up call regarding safety around railroads, showcasing some terrifying, extremely close calls.

Vern Keeslar, state coordinator with Utah Operation Lifesaver, said multiple organizations will join forces for activities all week long.

“We need to be a bit more dramatic. We need to show the impact that it has. It affects families, communities, schools, entire neighborhoods,” Keeslar said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 5,000 accidents happen yearly near railroad crossings.

“We have been successful in bringing down rail collisions by 82% in the last 50 years. In the last ten years, we have seen an increase of these incidents occurring,” Keeslar said.

He said each year, there are nearly 600 deaths and 23000 injuries from accidents near railroads.

“We even have more warning devices than ever before, and yet people are either complacent or distracted driving,” Keeslar said.

However, time and time again, law enforcement sees people failing to pay attention to the signs and signals at railroad crossings.

“Pedestrians trespassing on railroad property, disregarding crossing signals or parking too close to railroads, disregard for these violations can have consequences and end in tragedy,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said to avoid tragedies, Rail Safety Week encourages people walking, biking, or driving to make safe decisions around tracks and trains.

“We need your help when it comes to rail safety. We can’t do this alone. We can’t enforce our way out of this,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Two Utahns killed in single vehicle crash near Arizona/Utah boarder

Seven people were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Littlefield, Arizona, on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Utah Highway Patrol closing the road on SR 112 in Tooele County....

Michael Houck

Woman hit, killed on SR 112 in Tooele County

Police say a highway is closed after a fatal car vs. person on SR-112 Sunday night.

23 hours ago

emergency lights...

Andy Rose, CNN

Two pilots were killed in a collision at a Reno air show

Two pilots were killed when their planes collided Sunday during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada, organizers of the event said.

1 day ago

Handcuffs...

Michael Houck

Police: Wellington man rolls car while fleeing from police after domestic incident

A man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a parked SUV Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

Brent Nelson...

Alex Cabrero

Utah man injured while helping fly American flag in Twin Falls, Idaho

Brent Jensen's heroic act during a flag incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, leaves him injured but determined. Learn from his story

3 days ago

(Photo courtesy: Travis Daddow)...

Ashley Moser

Brother of pedestrian hit and killed in South Salt Lake pleads with drivers to slow down

The family of a woman hit and killed by a car in South Salt Lake is pleading with drivers to slow down.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Utah law enforcement stepping up rail safety precautions