The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame

“Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame” is a heartwarming documentary that gives an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look inside the hearts and minds of the iconic Osmond Family. Through rare archival footage, and intimate interviews with all eight siblings, this documentary explores the challenges and triumphs of their extraordinary journey.

From their humble beginnings as a barbershop quartet in Utah, to their enduring fame with worldwide reach, this family has been a part of the entertainment scene for over 60 years. Their legacy as a cultural phenomenon transcends generations and continues to inspire millions around the world.

Throughout the decades the Osmonds have remained steadfast in their faith, family values and commitment to one another. In this documentary they share how staying true to their values and beliefs as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has enabled them to overcome personal struggles, professional setbacks, and public scrutiny.

“Osmonds: Family, Faith and Fame” is a tribute to the enduring spirit of the Osmond Family and a celebration of their remarkable contributions to music, entertainment, and the world at large.