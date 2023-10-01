Joseph Smith: A Witness of Jesus Christ

For the past 22 years, a team of historians has dedicated themselves to an unprecedented study of every historical document produced under the direction of Joseph Smith, the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout his life, Joseph worked with scribes and secretaries to document the restoration of the Gospel.

The project, known as The Joseph Smith Papers, is now complete and all these documents are published in a multivolume set. This documentary is an insightful look at the scope of this project and an opportunity to understand the man whose legacy continues to influence millions of people worldwide. Individuals who were part of this project share valuable perspectives on Joseph Smith and his steadfast testimony of Jesus Christ.