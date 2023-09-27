Wednesday’s Child: 5 siblings hoping to stay together and find their forever family

On the Site:
Sep 27, 2023, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

BY SHARA PARK


MIDVALE — At KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale you’ll find an activity for just about every age and athletic ability. From trampoline basketball to zip lines, and a spinning obstacle course, it was the perfect challenge for siblings Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion.

“We try to do things that keep them occupied and expending energy,” Ray Hansen said.

Ray Hansen and his family have fostered the siblings for the past year, he says each child loves to be active and shines in their own unique way.

“They’re very energetic, they love to be out playing, they love to be together,” Hansen said.

At 12-years-old Aaliyah is the oldest of the siblings – the protector. When you first meet Aaliyah, she may come across as timid or shy, but give her a few minutes and you’ll learn she loves soccer, basketball, and spending time with her friends.

“She’s a loyal friend when it comes to her friendships, and even her family relationships,” Hansen said.

The two oldest boys, Rayshawn, 11, and Elija, 9, are a dynamic duo. Both boys are outgoing and always up for a challenge. They’re currently playing youth football for the first time and loving it.

“Rashaun is the outgoing one, he loves to tell jokes, he’s always trying to get people to laugh, but he is also super helpful,” Hansen said. “Elijah, he’s our athletic one, he loves to be out playing, always outside on our basketball court or playing pickleball with the kids, riding bikes, scooters, anything outdoors he likes to do.”

Next in the lineup is Anna, 8, who from the moment you meet her comes across as thoughtful and caring.

“Anna is our tender sweet one, she’s very protective of her siblings, so when it comes to anything with her siblings, she’s on their side and doing what they’re supposed to do but also they’re protected,” Hansen said.

The youngest of the siblings is Jazion, 6, who doesn’t let his age or size keep him from doing any of the activities his siblings are enjoying. But when you see him, he usually has a big smile on his face and is trying to make someone laugh.

“Jazion is definitely the silly one, when you can get him in a good mood he loves to play and have fun,” said Hansen.

Spending the day at KTR letting loose and having fun was great way to get to know the siblings, who have lived in foster care for about a year now. During that time they’ve faced some difficult challenges including, saying goodbye to their home and important relationships.

“They come from a hard place where they just want to be loved, they’re looking for someone who will care for them and meet their needs. They’re looking to fill a void,” said Hansen.

Thanks to Hansen and his family the siblings have been able to stay together this past year, but now it’s time to focus on finding a permanent placement for them.

“They definitely need to stay together,” said Hansen.

Raise the Future is looking for an adoptive adult or family the siblings can build a future with. Hansen hopes that family will see how wonderful each of these children are, and how strong they are together.

“I think they’ll need someone to be patient and provide some emotional stability, and also work with them with their energy, but definitely a lot of patience when working with them all together.”

To learn more about Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion visit their Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

