The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square’s historic summer trip to Mexico City reaches millions

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square’s historic trip to Mexico City this summer proved to reach millions. That’s according to data from the Choir that tracked TV, print, and other media outlets from their weeklong tour where they performed before thousands.

It was back on June 13th, when 10 buses arrive in the heart of Mexico City, all filled with members of The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square and support staff. The Choirs first stop to kick off their World Tour.

“I’m so excited!” said choir member Dorothy Larson to KSL TV.

They are calling it a Tour of Hope.

“I anticipate we will deliver a message of hope and peace to the people of Mexico,” said Michael Leavitt the president of the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square.

The last time the choir was in Mexico City was in 1972, 51 years ago. That’s why it’s so historic and so meaningful to so many.

The choir delivering an energized and colorful array of music to the ten thousand in attendance each night.

Thousands of people started lining up hours before the free concerts – held in Mexico City at the famous National Auditorium.

Touring is nothing new for the choir. In its 175 year history they’ve been to every continent. But this world tour spanning four years and focused on hope is unique.

“In the past, the choir might have gone to a particular region of the world and may have gone to three or four countries,” Leavitt said. “We’re changing that pattern to go to one area of the world where we will then perform several times and then use technology to expand and magnify the impact of that visit through social media.”

Twenty-five media outlets showed up for a press conference. According to the Choir the coverage reached 8.2 million people in TV and Radio and another 2.5 million in print and news portals.

“I think we could not be more pleased with the way this first kickoff concert of a worldwide tour happened here in Mexico City,” said Mack Wilberg, the music director for the Choir.

But the choir did much more than put on a great concert. They also met with members one on one. Did service projects and shot a music video. Also some historical changes were made to Music and The Spoken Word.

KSL TV news and religion specialist Dan Rascon traveled to Mexico City with the choir and you can see his one hour documentary entitled, Hope – The Tabernacle Choir World Tour – this Saturday at Noon on KSL TV after the first session of General Conference.