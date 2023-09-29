On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cloud seeding efforts in Utah will increase to bring more snow

Sep 28, 2023, 6:40 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

It seems kind of backward that fire could help produce snow, but every time Garrett Cammans walks into one of the small trailers his company builds, he is still amazed by what the technology inside can do.

“Results in Utah are all pretty consistent,” he said. “Almost all of our programs consistently see a 3%-10% percent increase in water content or snowpack at the end of the season in areas that were seeded.”

Cammans is talking about cloud seeding, which Utah has been doing for decades.

“Yes, this does work,” he said with a laugh. “We have been running evaluations for over 60 years.”

Cammans is the President of North American Weather Consultants based in Sandy.

The trailer he was showing can be set up in remote areas and operated remotely.

The idea is, when a storm rolls in during the winter months, the seeding solution inside the trailer is atomized in a burn chamber.

That’s where the flames can be seen above the trailer.

That solution is then sent up to clouds, which makes the cloud release more of its moisture in the form of snow.

(Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV) (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV) (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV) (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV) (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

It was one of the highlights during Utah’s first cloud seeding symposium held at Snowbird Resort on Thursday.

About 20 of those mobile cloud seeding stations were operating in Utah last year.

This coming winter, the state is expanding the program to run about 120 of them, along with the 170 other types of cloud seeding machines that were operating last year.

In 2023, the Utah Legislature allocated $12 million in one-time funding and provided an annual budget of $5 million to expand the state’s cloud seeding program.

“We recognize that we have to do everything we can to try and enhance the watershed and this is one of those tools that we have available to us that does make a difference,” said Joel Ferry, who is the executive director of Utah’s Department of Natural Resources.

One question many people always have about cloud seeding, is does it take away potential water from other areas?

For example, as Utah continues to cloud seed, does it mean Colorado gets less snow?

“You mean robbing Peter to pay Paul? That is a common question we get,” said Dr. Sarah Tessendorf, who is with the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Our best estimates right now are the amount from cloud seeding that are being pulled out from the total amount in that atmosphere is very small and so it is a pretty negligible effect downstream.”

Dr. Tessendorf admits more research is necessary as more cloud seeding machines pop up in western states looking to combat drought conditions.

“As we become more aware of the drought and the changing climate that we are going to be dealing with, and more aware of the need to preserve and conserve our water resources, there is definitely a lot more interest in cloud seeding,” said Cammans. “The problem is cloud seeding can’t fix the drought. We are also going to have to change behavior and we are going to have to conserve and make other changes if we going to continue to live in areas that are affected by long-term droughts.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Utah Department of Transportation is holding meetings for community members to learn more about...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT wants public comment on lane extension to Midvalley Highway in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation is holding meetings for community members to learn more about a possible extension to the existing Midvalley Highway.

1 hour ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Semitruck driver dies after I-15 crash in Iron County, troopers say

A semitruck driver died following a crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County on Wednesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

3 hours ago

Man tees off hitting into the sun...

Larry D. Curtis

How to watch Ryder Cup and NASCAR this weekend

It's an autumn weekend packed with sporting events on NBC, including college football, the NFL, the Ryder Cup in Rome and YellaWood 500 in Alabama.

5 hours ago

(Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Downed power lines blocking 2600 South near US 89 in Davis County after crash

Crews have closed 2600 South near U.S. Highway 89 following a three-car crash that downed some power lines in the area.

5 hours ago

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sa...

Josh Ellis

President Russell M. Nelson not attending general conference due to fall, injured back

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will not be able to physically attend this weekend's general conference after he fell and injured his lower back.

6 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

One dead, several injured in head-on crash in Kane County

One person was killed while six others were injured -- including two critically -- after a pickup truck and SUV crashed in southern Utah on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Cloud seeding efforts in Utah will increase to bring more snow