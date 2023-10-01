On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Three arrested in overnight shooting in Westpointe

Oct 1, 2023

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Three were arrested after an investigation into a shooting around midnight on Oct. 1. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Police received a call around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday reporting gunshots made at Westpointe Park, located at 1155 N. Colonel Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old man was attended to by the first officer on scene who applied a tourniquet to his arm where he had been shot.

The person accused of shooting him was 21-year-old Yonathan Hernandez-Aguila. Two others were arrested in relation to the shooting, 20-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim, and 19-year-old Luis Leal-Vergara. Police said the three of them “knowingly showed up to the park to engage in violent conduct”.

Police said the three of them took off in a car after the shooting. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gan Unit found the three suspects in Kerns and arrested them there. They were booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail where Hernandez-Aguilar was charged with aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and riot. Ibrahim and Leal-Vergara were booked on felony riot charges.

This article was originally published with the location point of Rose Park, but has since been updated to reflect the location more accurately. 

