20 new temples announced during October 2023 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 20 new temples were announced during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 1 in a virtual announcement

The new temples will be built at or near the following locations:

Savai’i, Samoa

Kahului, Hawaii

Fairbanks, Alaska

Vancouver, Washington

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Roanoke, Virginia

Cancún, Mexico

Piura, Peru

Huancayo, Peru

Viña del Mar, Chile

Goiânia, Brazil

João Pessoa, Brazil

Cape Coast, Ghana

Calabar, Nigeria

Luanda, Angola

Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Laoag, Philippines

Osaka, Japan

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

President Nelson spoke in a virtual message, since he was not in attendance physically due to a back injury.

“The ordinances and covenants of the temple are of eternal significance,” President Nelson said. “We continue to build more temples to make these sacred possibilities become a reality in each of your lives.”

Since becoming the leader of the Church in January 2018, President Nelson has announced the construction of 153 additional temples.

Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now has 335 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website states:

“Temples are literally houses of the Lord. They are places where individuals can go to make sacred promises with God, feel His Spirit, and escape from the hectic demands of day-to-day life.”