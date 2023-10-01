Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass, Jets Trim Chiefs’ Lead On SNF

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson threw his third touchdown pass of the season during the New York Jets‘ Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets hosted the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 1.

With 6:26 left in the first half, Wilson floated a pass to the far corner of the end zone and into the hands of Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah. The one-yard touchdown cut Kansas City’s lead to 17-12.

The Wilson-Uzomah connection capped a seven-play, 41-yard drive that took 3:16.

After the score, Wilson was 13/18 passing for 109 yards and one touchdown. He had been sacked once and posted a rating of 106.0.

Wilson entered the contest having thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

New York’s game against Kansas City is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

RELATED: Zach Wilson Discusses Taking Over As New York Jets’ Starting QB

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

