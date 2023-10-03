Deputies revive teen who was hit by a car

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A 16-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after getting hit by a car while on her way to high school in Eagle Mt. Tuesday.

The girl was on an e-bike crossing the intersection at Solo Street and Pony Express Parkway, when she collided with the car, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they thought it could turn deadly.

“It was pretty serious. Initially, she was not doing well. She was not responding well,” Sgt. Cannon said. “Her coloring wasn’t good, they couldn’t get a good heartbeat so the deputies that were here actually initiated CPR.”



Sgt. Cannon said that brought the girl back to life. She was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital because of a head injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

No citations were issued for the accident. “Could be the driver didn’t see her. Could be the victim on the bike didn’t see her coming,” Cannon said.

Residents in the area said as sad as this was they were not surprised. They said several pedestrian accidents have happened in this same area near

“I try to make sure that we are super visible because no one is paying attention,” Brianda Tyson said as she strolled along the path with her son and a neighbor’s boy.

“Pretty dangerous, because work, traffic, school. Traffic lights going on this road,” resident Camille Pingel said. “There is not a light here. There are several roads up here where there are no lights so it makes it harder to get in and out. People are stressed.”



But it’s not just happening in Eagle Mt.

In the past month, there have been more than a half dozen pedestrian accidents across the Wasatch Front, some turning deadly and some of them also involving teenage kids.

Cannon said it all comes down to being aware of your surroundings. “If everybody is properly watching out for what’s going on around them then an incident like this can be prevented. It’s not an exaggeration to say it’s 100 percent preventable because it is,” he said.

According to UDOT’s Zero fatalities website, Utah has seen 24 pedestrians killed and 116 injured so far this year.

Last year saw a record 54 pedestrians killed and 176 injured.