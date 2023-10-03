Teen on e-bike hit by car near Cedar Valley High School

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A 16-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was riding an e-bike near Cedar Valley High School when the car turned in front of her and hit her. She was in fair condition before being flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Cannon said the girl was wearing a helmet and her parents have been notified.

Tuesday’s crash was the latest of several involving Utah teens. A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a car while using a Heber City crosswalk on Sept. 27, and a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a work van while walking to school on Sept. 14.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash north of Apple Valley in southern Utah on Sept. 12 and a 17-year-old Bear River High student was hit and killed by a garbage truck while riding her bike on Sept. 5.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.