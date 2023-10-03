On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teen on e-bike hit by car near Cedar Valley High School

Oct 3, 2023, 8:44 AM | Updated: 9:09 am

FILE: A Utah County Sheriff vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Yukai Pen...

FILE: A Utah County Sheriff vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Yukai Peng/Deseret News)

(Yukai Peng/Deseret News)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A 16-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was riding an e-bike near Cedar Valley High School when the car turned in front of her and hit her. She was in fair condition before being flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Cannon said the girl was wearing a helmet and her parents have been notified.

Deputies say the girl was hit at the intersection of Solo Street and Pony Express Parkway. (Google Maps)

Tuesday’s crash was the latest of several involving Utah teens. A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a car while using a Heber City crosswalk on Sept. 27, and a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a work van while walking to school on Sept. 14.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash north of Apple Valley in southern Utah on Sept. 12 and a 17-year-old Bear River High student was hit and killed by a garbage truck while riding her bike on Sept. 5.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.  

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jon Snow, of Springville, launches his boat to do some trout fishing at Strawberry Reservoir on Sep...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

What Utah’s drought, reservoirs look like now after ‘unexpectedly great’ water year

SALT LAKE CITY — Jesse Stewart said he finds himself already thinking about how to possibly manage controlled reservoir releases sometime in the near future, as Utah’s 2024 water begins. It’s an issue that Stewart, Salt Lake City Public Utilities deputy director, couldn’t have imagined dwelling on about this time last year when the state’s […]

3 hours ago

A National Restaurant Association study shows 16% of restaurants have added surcharges to their che...

Matt Gephardt

From service charges to staff appreciation fees, extra charges are appearing on restaurant tabs to fight inflation

The National Restaurant Association has found 16% of restaurants have added surcharges to their checks and the charges come in many forms. The reason points to inflation.

11 hours ago

Elephant running in Thailand...

Debbie Worthen

Massive effort brought Utah couple home from Thailand after elephant accident

A traumatic experience for a Utah couple vacationing in Thailand meets a first-of-its-kind mission for Life Flight here in Utah.

11 hours ago

Michelle Hiles with austism bag...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Autism Council of Utah distributes sensory bags to law enforcement, emergency rooms

A Utah organization spent the weekend handing out hundreds of autism sensory bags to rural law enforcement agencies, to help officers and deputies who come into contact with a person with an autism diagnosis or a disability.

15 hours ago

police cars in a casino parking lot...

Shelby Lofton

Armed man leads officers from multiple agencies through three states during pursuit

An armed man police said is a convicted felon led officers on a chase through multiple states, starting in St. George, Utah.

15 hours ago

Tim Ballard...

Lindsay Aerts

Wife of Tim Ballard responds to questions of husband’s church standing

SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of Tim Ballard issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she and her husband are cooperating with their local religious leaders. Katherine Ballard, Tim Ballard’s wife, said they are “in touch” with their ecclesiastical leaders. Tim Ballard asserted two weeks ago he was a faithful member in good standing with […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Teen on e-bike hit by car near Cedar Valley High School