Teenage boy dead, three others injured in southern Utah crash

Sep 12, 2023, 6:39 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

A vehicle rolled on state Route 59 Tuesday morning, killing one 16-year-old and injuring three others. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash north of Apple Valley in southern Utah on Tuesday.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the vehicle rolled on state Route 59 around 6 a.m. after passing another car traveling in the same direction. When the vehicle returned to its lane, it went off the right shoulder. The driver corrected back to the left before losing control and rolling near milepost 14, approximately 3 miles north of Apple Valley or 7 miles southeast of Hurricane.

Troopers have not identified the teen who was killed in the crash. Updates on the conditions of the three injured people were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

