On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Nearly $40,000 in supplies stolen from roofer recovered at Sandy home

Oct 4, 2023, 6:49 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A major theft operation in Sandy ended with nearly $40,000 worth of construction material gone overnight.

But there is a good ending to this story, thanks to some very quick police work. 

On Tuesday morning Nick Jex, with Artistic Roofing out of Ogden had the shock of his life when his crew showed up to their job site in Sandy at about 1000 South and 300 West. 

The 19,000 pounds of roofing material stored there was all gone, it vanished overnight. 

“My heart hit my stomach,” Jex said. He immediately called Sandy Police.

Detectives quickly went to work. Looking at tire marks, footprints, and going business to business seeing what was captured on surveillance cameras.

Fortunately, they found video taken from cameras at the 4Life Research company just next door. 

The video obtained by KSL TV shows four different camera angles of a pickup truck slowly driving by pulling a trailer. With help from 4Life Research, detectives managed to zoom in on the video and capture a still frame of the license plate number. That led them to a house in Midvale. When they pulled up it was clear it was the right place. 

“When they showed up he had a trailer full of stuff in the driveway and opened up the garage there was all the rest of it,” Jex said.

Police said the video was the key to finding the suspect, a man in his 60s. They suspect he was going to sell it. 

“There are so many cameras that are out there these days. It’s really nice to have these businesses invest a little bit of money to protect their business,” said Sgt. Greg Moffitt, with Sandy Police Department. 

Jex was on the roof with his workers when he got the call from the police that all his roofing material had been found. It had taken just two hours.

“Everybody was like ‘What they found it? Already?’” Jex said. “I was so excited I called my boss. I called the owner of the company.”

Losing $40,000 in roofing material would have been a devastating blow Jex said.           It was a big win to have it solved and have it solved quickly, he added. Especially this time of the year. That’s people pay checks for holiday season that’s people bonus if they get bonuses.

For police, it’s the kind of ending they hope for in cases. 

“It’s super gratifying! That’s why we all get into the police work to get those type of cases and to see the gratification on these victims,” Moffitt said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Shooting scene in West Jordan...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

2 arrested in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Jordan

Two men have been arrested in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday that police say may be gang-related.

2 hours ago

Uintah County Jail...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Vernal officer hit by fleeing suspect, police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of hitting a Vernal police officer with her vehicle while trying to flee.

3 hours ago

A man was charged Tuesday with throwing furniture from the 14th floor of the Little America hotel i...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man threw furniture from 14th floor of Little America, tried to grab officer’s gun, charges say

A man is facing several felony charges accusing him of throwing furniture from his 14th-floor Salt Lake hotel room into the swimming pool below.

6 hours ago

Boy sits in a tree...

Debbie Worthen

A year later, heartbroken parents say pedestrian deaths must stop

One Utah couple knows firsthand the impact of distracted driving.

20 hours ago

Baltimore police car behind many emergency vehicles with lights...

CNN

Police: Multiple shooting victims at Morgan State after ‘active shooter situation’

Baltimore police are responding to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night, the department confirmed to CNN.

22 hours ago

woman reads paperwork on her porch...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Woman surprised at criminal charge for dog walk on West Davis Corridor trail

A Davis County woman says she was criminally charged for taking her dogs on a walk, and explains she got conflicting information from two different police officers on whether or not she was OK to walk on the West Davis Corridor trail.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Nearly $40,000 in supplies stolen from roofer recovered at Sandy home