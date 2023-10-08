On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Multi-vehicle crash closed down SR 73 near Eagle Mountain

Oct 7, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 8:19 pm

First responders arriving on the scene of the crash. (Courtesy: Taylor Torgersen)...

First responders arriving on the scene of the crash. (Courtesy: Taylor Torgersen)

(Courtesy: Taylor Torgersen)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people are in “serious condition” after a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 73, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened on Cory Wride Memorial Highway just east of Mount Airey Road on Saturday afternoon.

Utah County Sherriff’s Office’s Spencer Cannon said a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound and drifted over the center median. The teenager crashed head-on into an eastbound car, spun around a second car, then hit a third car.

Police asked travelers to use alternate routes as all lanes of traffic were closed until 7:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A 21-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and head trauma following a collision in Provo on Th...

Josh Ellis

Woman seriously injured in Provo crash

A 21-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries after a two-car crash on Thursday.

1 day ago

900 West and California Avenue...

Katija Stjepovic

Salt Lake City improving safety at dangerous intersection with upgrades

Salt Lake City is making changes to keep bicyclists and walkers safe at an intersection that's already seen a deadly accident.

2 days ago

After two moose were hit and killed in Park City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, a local activist group pl...

Shelby Lofton

Park City wildlife advocacy group asks UDOT to take action after two moose die in a single day

After two moose were hit and killed in Summit County on Sunday, an activist group pleads UDOT to finally take action. UDOT representatives say they have other factors to consider.

3 days ago

Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of Herriman boy shares update after second-story fall

A Herriman family is hoping their little 5-year-old boy can recover after he fell out of a two-story window and landed on the pavement below.

3 days ago

Boy sits in a tree...

Debbie Worthen

A year later, heartbroken parents say pedestrian deaths must stop

One Utah couple knows firsthand the impact of distracted driving.

4 days ago

white plane in pieces on dry brown terrain...

Larry D. Curtis

Family killed in Utah plane crash landed to refuel near Moab

The North Dakota family that was killed in an Utah plane crash Sunday, flew into Canylonlands Field Airport, near Moab, refueled and left again before the family of four was killed.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Multi-vehicle crash closed down SR 73 near Eagle Mountain