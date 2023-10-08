Multi-vehicle crash closed down SR 73 near Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people are in “serious condition” after a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 73, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened on Cory Wride Memorial Highway just east of Mount Airey Road on Saturday afternoon.

Utah County Sherriff’s Office’s Spencer Cannon said a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound and drifted over the center median. The teenager crashed head-on into an eastbound car, spun around a second car, then hit a third car.

Police asked travelers to use alternate routes as all lanes of traffic were closed until 7:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.