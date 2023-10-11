On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Naked man breaks into Draper home, creeps close to sleeping residents

Oct 10, 2023, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:34 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — It was a shocking sight caught on surveillance cameras in a Draper neighborhood: a naked man was going door to door trying to get into people’s homes early Tuesday morning.

“My ring doorbell shows him naked coming up to the front door,” homeowner Lynn Collier told KSL TV. It was a sight he could not believe. Nor could Mike Richards who’s backyard camera picked up the naked man trying to get into his sliding back door.

“We’re looking and we’re seeing a person buck naked, trying to gain access into our home. Pulling on the screen door, checking windows,” Richards said via zoom while elk at Fish Lake in Central Utah.

“What in the world am I logging into? Am I looking at my door? You know, is this my house, and then I’m looking at it and I’m noticing the furniture, and I’m seeing my door and I’m going ‘Oh my gosh this is horrible.’ ”

At 4:30 a.m. the man found an unlocked back door to the Collier’s garage. He made his way through the garage and into the home, stopping in the kitchen for snacks.

“Twinkies and cupcakes. Had some of that,” Collier said.

He also went up their stairs and into the bathroom, just feet away from the master bedroom where Lynn Collier and his wife were sleeping.

“Spooky that I didn’t wake up,” he said. “just makes me sick.”

He also went into the basement, grabbing stuff along the way including Collier’s wallet, credit cards, check book and car keys. Thirty minutes later he walked out the front door wearing Collier’s shirt, shorts, new shoes and a baseball cap.

“I thought there were two people originally then as I looked [at the video] he had my shirt on,” he said.

He then stole Lynn’s car. Richards who was on the elk hunt said his phone started alerting him early Tuesday morning that someone was at his back door. He couldn’t believe it when he pulled up the video.

“I’m thinking, it’s probably a good thing that I’m not at home with my gun. Otherwise, there might be an issue,” Richards said.

Lt. Dustin Willie with Draper Police Department said the initial call came in just before 4 a.m., that there was a naked man behind some business along 11400 South and State Street. When officers arrived they said the man escaped into a nearby neighborhood.

A short time later they started getting calls from homeowners about the man. Police said Collier’s car was found abandoned and then they found the man and arrested him. They say he is 27 years old and told them he is living on the streets.

Willie said there were signs of mental illness and elicit drugs. He is now at the Salt Lake County Jail where he faces a variety of charges of lewdness and theft.

“The fear is anytime anybody is breaking into people’s houses that’s a dangerous, aggravated thing. You never know who is one the other side of that door and you never know who is coming in and what that person is capable of,” Willie said. That’s why he says to always lock up.

“Lock your house up, lock your things up.”

The Colliers said neighbors are worried because they are starting to see more of this lately, where homes are getting broken into, and more homeless people making their way into their neighborhood.

“There have been more than our share of incidents of people trying to get into houses,” Collier said.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the last couple of years,” Willie said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dashcam video reveals militants attacking a music festival in rural southern Israel. (Obtained by C...

Andrew Adams

Israeli in Utah says sister was among those who escaped attack on rave

An Israeli living in Utah said Tuesday her sister was among those who escaped from an attack on a rave near the Gaza border over the weekend.

2 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)...

Ladd Egan and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah adds Spanish version of suicide prevention tool on World Mental Health Day

Utah celebrated World Mental Health Day with a first-of-its-kind prevention training — in Spanish.

4 hours ago

Hundreds of dead fish have been found at Mantua Reservoir. Photo credit: Mike Anderson, KSL...

Mike Anderson

Brigham City officials trying to find the cause of dead fish at Mantua Reservoir

Brigham City officials are trying to figure out why hundreds of fish have died at Mantua River.

6 hours ago

The Utah Academy Arts student preforming. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah Academy Arts students in St. George to release 13-track album

Students at the Utah Arts Academy in St. George are releasing a 13-track album. KSL 5 follows a few students and their ambitions for being future musicians.

6 hours ago

Granger High School...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man arrested after following, filming high school girls in West Valley City

The Granite School District credited the fast actions of two Granger High School girls who say a man tried to lure them and started filming them as they tried to get away.

7 hours ago

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

Mark Jones

South Clearfield Elementary went on lockout due to possible gun sighting

South Clearfield Elementary was placed on a lockout for a short period of time on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Naked man breaks into Draper home, creeps close to sleeping residents