Electrician killed after being shocked in Riverton Chick-fil-A

RIVERTON — An electrician working at a Chick-fil-A was electrocuted Wednesday afternoon, Riverton city officials said.

Officials told KSL that the 38-year-old man was doing electrical work at the Chick-fil-A on 4627 West Partridge Hill Lane when the industrial accident happened.

“He was working on a dishwasher when the incident happened,” Riverton communications director Josh Lee said.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. A Johnson Pike representative confirmed the man was employed by the company.

“Unified Fire responded, and worked on him for about 30 minutes before he succumbed to his injuries,” Lee said.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A Mountain View Village Operator Nathan Freeman said, “We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are also working to ensure our team members have the necessary resources and support they need.”

The electrocution happened during business hours. The Chick-fil-A location was closed following the incident. Chick-fil-A could not confirm Wednesday afternoon when this location will reopen.

“It was a very traumatic experience, and the individual succumbed to his injuries on scene, so I imagine they saw much of that,” Lee said.