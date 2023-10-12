On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utah lawyer charged with voyeurism after employees find video of bathroom camera

Oct 12, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Courtroom And Gavel...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — An lawyer in Vernal has been charged with stalking and voyeurism after claims he installed a camera in a bathroom in his law office.

Dennis L. Judd, 69, was charged with two counts of voyeurism and a count of stalking after an investigation was started in March after employees in his office alerted police. All three charges are class A misdemeanors filed in 8th District Court in Uintah County by Utah’s Attorney General’s office.

Investigators in Uintah County first responded to a report from Judd’s employees who said they discovered printed pornography photos and a memory cards in a folder in office personnel files, according to court documents. Documents state an employee viewed the files on one of the SD cards and found a video of Judd placing a camera inside an employee bathroom ceiling vent.

There were also recordings of women employed by Judd using the bathroom. When the recordings were recovered, employees examined the vent in the video but found the camera had been removed, according to documents.

Photos from one employee’s social media page were found in a manila folder with one employee’s name on the label. The folder also contained copies of text messages, several documents that “went into great detail” about conversations between Judd and the employee, his feelings of attraction to her and conclusions he had made about her private life.

“When (the employee) was informed of the findings, she admitted she had not had previous knowledge of Judd’s collection of information about her and she was clearly emotionally distressed,” according to the probable cause statement.

The same employee said that one duty she performed at work was to order items for Judd on an Amazon account they both had access to.

“The account history showed that several small spy cameras had been ordered beginning February 2021, and continuing through that year,” documents state.

KSL TV left a message for Judd that has not been returned after attempting to reach him by phone.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Holladay woman found ‘beaten’ in basement

A woman was found beaten in a basement in a Holladay residence Thursday afternoon.

3 hours ago

A Utah County woman says she’s stuck with a $600 bill to fix her car window after someone shot it...

Debbie Worthen and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Utah County woman shot at with BB gun at busy intersection

A Utah County woman says she’s stuck with a $600 bill to fix her car window after someone shot it with a BB gun.

19 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Two teens hospitalized after being shot in Ogden

Two teens were sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, Ogden police say.

24 hours ago

Tim Ballard, founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, speaks at an O.U.R. event. A...

Lindsay Aerts and Becky Bruce, KSL NewsRadio

The ‘couples ruse’ revisited: New accusations against Tim Ballard

A second lawsuit has been filed against Tim Ballard, this time from a couple who blames their separation was caused by Ballard's "couples ruse" and "spiritual manipulation".

1 day ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office truck miles out from the scene. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound

A man was shot and killed by deputies who reported to a call that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a spokesman from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Naked man breaks into Draper home, creeps close to sleeping residents

It was a shocking sight caught on surveillance cameras in a Draper neighborhood. A naked man was going door to door trying to get into people’s homes early Tuesday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah lawyer charged with voyeurism after employees find video of bathroom camera