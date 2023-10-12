Utah lawyer charged with voyeurism after employees find video of bathroom camera

VERNAL — An lawyer in Vernal has been charged with stalking and voyeurism after claims he installed a camera in a bathroom in his law office.

Dennis L. Judd, 69, was charged with two counts of voyeurism and a count of stalking after an investigation was started in March after employees in his office alerted police. All three charges are class A misdemeanors filed in 8th District Court in Uintah County by Utah’s Attorney General’s office.

Investigators in Uintah County first responded to a report from Judd’s employees who said they discovered printed pornography photos and a memory cards in a folder in office personnel files, according to court documents. Documents state an employee viewed the files on one of the SD cards and found a video of Judd placing a camera inside an employee bathroom ceiling vent.

There were also recordings of women employed by Judd using the bathroom. When the recordings were recovered, employees examined the vent in the video but found the camera had been removed, according to documents.

Photos from one employee’s social media page were found in a manila folder with one employee’s name on the label. The folder also contained copies of text messages, several documents that “went into great detail” about conversations between Judd and the employee, his feelings of attraction to her and conclusions he had made about her private life.

“When (the employee) was informed of the findings, she admitted she had not had previous knowledge of Judd’s collection of information about her and she was clearly emotionally distressed,” according to the probable cause statement.

The same employee said that one duty she performed at work was to order items for Judd on an Amazon account they both had access to.

“The account history showed that several small spy cameras had been ordered beginning February 2021, and continuing through that year,” documents state.

KSL TV left a message for Judd that has not been returned after attempting to reach him by phone.