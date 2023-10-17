On the Site:
RELIGION

Dedication and open house dates announced for Red Cliffs Temple in St. George

Oct 17, 2023, 12:43 PM

A white building with a spire in the center...

Red Cliffs Utah Temple (Intellectual Reserve)

(Intellectual Reserve)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Dedication and open house dates have been announced for St. George’s second temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a release from the Church, President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the temple in two different sessions on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A public open house will be Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, March 2. The open house does not include Sundays.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018. Construction began in November 2020.

The nearby St. George Temple was closed for renovations in November 2019, and recently reopened to the public for an open house on Sept. 15. The open house will end on Nov. 11.

The Church now has 335 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

“Once dedicated, this house of the Lord will join the St. George Utah Temple as the second temple in the city, located in southwestern Utah. First settlers arrived in 1855, when missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ established a mission in the nearby community of Santa Clara,” The Church website stated.

