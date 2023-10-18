On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Weber State University tops 30,000 in student enrollment, report says

Oct 18, 2023, 12:24 PM | Updated: 12:51 pm

BY MARK JONES


OGDEN — Weber State University announced this week it currently has the largest student body in school history at just more than 30,500. Additionally, the university has a record number of Hispanic and Latino students.

The information was part of a report released Tuesday by the Utah System of Higher Education.

“I’m always eager to see these numbers each year because it gives us a picture of the students we’re serving, and this year it’s a big picture,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen.

Increasing numbers at Weber State University

The report also found that Hispanic or Latino students make up 13% of the full-time undergraduate student body, which is an record for WSU.

Yudi Lewis, executive director of HSI Initiatives, is pleased with what she is seeing with the numbers.

“We’re intentionally streamlining services and resources to provide access to the Hispanic and Latino population in our region, and that’s going to benefit every student and will have positive impacts on Utah’s economic development,” she said.

Additionally, WSU saw a 20% increase among students 25 years of age or older.

Last spring, the university awarded 6,775 degrees and certificates. WSU also says most of those graduates earned degrees in the healthcare field.

