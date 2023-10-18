On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

One dead, two injured in Tuesday’s paraglider crash

Oct 18, 2023, 4:57 PM

FILE (KSL TV)...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — A man was killed and two other people were injured in a mid-air collision at the Salt Lake County Flight Park Tuesday evening. Originally, police said only one person was injured and one was killed.

The Draper Police Department and Draper Fire Department responded at 5:22 p.m. and found three victims in the main parking lot of the flight park.

One killed, one injured in paraglider collision

The collision involved one hang-glider operated by a pilot and a paraglider operated by a pilot and passenger.

Draper police said the pilot of the hang-glider was initially believed to have been treated and released, but later was determined to have been transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The pilot of the paraglider died on impact. He was identified as 44-year-old Joshua Ellison.

The passenger of the paraglider, a 30-year-old female, was transported to a hospital by helicopter with critical injuries.

Draper police released the following statement:

“The Draper Police Department is investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ellison, those injured, and the paragliding community.”

