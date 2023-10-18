One Killed, one injured in paraglider collision

DRAPER — A mid-air collision involving a hang glider and paraglider left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to 15300 Steep Mountain Dr. sometime after 5 p.m.

Draper Police told KSL that the man and woman were on the paraglider.



Police identified the dead man as 44-year-old Joshua Ellison.

The woman was transported with critical injuries but there was no further update on her injuries.

Police said the person on the hang glider was not injured.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.