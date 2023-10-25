Wednesday’s Child: Siblings looking for a family to keep all four together

SALT LAKE CITY – At the Visual Art Institute in South Salt Lake, siblings Aiden, Gabby, Jenessa, and Damian gathered at a table for a private art session taught by Art Director Bruce Robertson.

“Art is the primary language for little kids,” Robertson said as he instructed the siblings to sketch some sort of creature.

Aiden, 14, loves to draw and quickly began creating a plant-like creature on the paper. Gabriella, 13, opted to sketch an eyeball creature.

“It’s a very vulnerable process in that you are trying to create something in your head and put it on a piece of paper,” Aiden said.

Being creative is something these siblings enjoy. Being together is something they love.

“We really like each other,” Aiden said.

The bond between these four siblings was tested and strengthened about a year ago when they entered foster care in Utah. Since then, Adien and Gabby have taken on the role of protectors, always keeping an eye out for their younger siblings.

“I like how bubbly Jenessa is, because she brings people up when people are going through a really hard time,” Aiden said. “I like how random Damian is, he just does stuff because he’s a four-year-old, so he’s very cool.”

Aiden is the most outspoken of the group and is polite and thoughtful. Aiden said Gabby is the most social of the siblings. He said Gabby likes to shop, read, and hang out with friends at school. Aiden says Gabby is always kind towards others.

“She really likes people and she’s willing to put herself out there,” Aiden said.

Aiden and Gabby both describe Jenessa as the sweet playful sibling who makes friends easily and enjoys being the center of attention. They say Damian likes Spider Man and Paw Patrol and is sometimes a menace.

“He’s just a four-year-old, he’s very loud and all over the place,” Aiden laughed.

Living in foster care has been challenging for these four siblings, but being together has helped them through the journey.

“Since we’re very close and we know each other really well, and I would not imagine anywhere to be as good as it would be without my siblings,” said Aiden.

Staying together is the most important thing to these siblings, and finding a loving adult or couple to support their bond is a priority.

“We need to be loved and treated as their own, instead of charity they picked up off the street,” Gabby said.

Aiden, Gabby, Jenessa, and Damian want to be adopted, and they want a family that will not abandon them if things get hard.

“I want to feel like a kid again,” Gabby said.

They hope by opening about who they are, a family will reach out to Raise the Future and want to meet them.

“I’m making myself the best person I can possibly be,” Aiden said. To learn more about Aiden, Gabriella, Jenessa, and Damian visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.