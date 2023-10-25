On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
The start of a new Utah Jazz season means increased revenue in downtown

Oct 25, 2023, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


SALT LAKE CITY — The new NBA season tips off this week and the Utah Jazz open at home Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

For local businesses, having the Jazz back means increased revenue.“I can’t overstate how important the Jazz is to downtown and to the downtown economy,” said Dee Brewer, who is the executive director of the Downtown Alliance.

The Alliance represents about 2,500 businesses and property owners in the downtown Salt Lake City area.

Brewer told KSL TV the downtown economy is driven by visitation.

They measure it by something called customer days.

Of the top 25 of those days, about three-quarters of them involve events at the Delta Center.

(KSL TV)

That could be concerts or other sporting events, but Jazz games are certainly the biggest draw at the Delta Center.

“Every Jazz game creates opportunity for bars, restaurants, retailers,” said Brewer. “City Creek Center is very aware of what’s happening on the Jazz schedule because they feel it there and so do all the other retailers and restaurants down the street.”

Jazz games benefit community

The Utah Sports Commission conducted a study a few years ago. It showed each Jazz home game is equal to about $1 million in revenue for local businesses.

That also means more business for hotels.

Because of the team’s reach, fans visit Salt Lake City from around all around the state. Jazz games even bring basketball fans in from Idaho, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada.

(KSL TV)

The NBA regular season consists of 82 games – 41 home and 41 away.

It gives local businesses 41 nights of increased sales.

Of course, that doesn’t include the playoffs, which is even bigger business.

“We’re making the playoffs this season,” said Brewer with a smile.

