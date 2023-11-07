On the Site:
Utah woman previously attacked by pit bulls, dies

Nov 7, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — A 63-year-old woman who was attacked by pit bulls last week has died according to her family.

Woman loses leg, is critical after dog attack in Taylorsville

On Oct. 31, the woman was feeding her son’s dogs: two adult pit bulls and five puppies, when for unknown reasons, they attacked.

The woman called 911 and told dispatchers she was being attacked in her yard near 2900 West and 4800 South in Taylorsville.

Officers found the woman semiconscious with the dogs still attacking. They scared the dogs off  with pepper spray.

However, the female dog, who they said was the most aggressive, broke free and endangered police and animal control officers. Police said they had to shoot and kill the female dog.

The other dogs were in the custody of West Valley Animal Services and had to be put down since they had been involved in a violent attack.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered critical injuries to her face, hands and legs, including one that required amputation.

The woman’s family told KSL TV that she died Monday evening.

Chief Brady Cottam with Taylorsville Police Department described the attack as heart-breaking.

“We feel so badly for this family,” he said, “and we are so saddened by the passing of the victim of this tragic attack.”

Police and animal control officers continue to investigate attack, including the determination of any possible cause, which remains unknown at this time.

