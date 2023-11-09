On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Construction on ‘vital’ new southern Utah reservoir now underway

Nov 9, 2023, 6:12 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A ceremony Tuesday to break ground on a new reservoir in southwest Utah was about 20 years in the making, but it’s well worth the wait, says Washington County Commissioner Gil Almquist.

“It’s amazing that it’s taken this long … but (it’s) so vital to our reuse program,” he said, standing on the land that will soon be a part of the new body of water.

The planned Toquer Reservoir, which is expected to take about two years to complete, won’t be very large. Washington County Water Conservancy District officials say that it will cover about 115 acres near I-15 and state Route 17 north of Toquerville, where Ash Creek flows through. It’s projected to contain as much as 3,725 acre-feet of water once it’s filled, almost 14 times smaller than Sand Hollow, the district’s largest reservoir.

The initial foundation work is currently expected to be completed by the spring of 2024. Embankment construction for the 125-foot tall, 1,270-foot wide dam is projected to take another 18 months after that, district officials said.

It’s part of the $94 million Ash Creek Project, which includes an almost 19-mile pipeline that will connect the Ash Creek Reservoir near New Harmony to the new Toquer Reservoir. The Bureau of Land Management released an environmental assessment report about it in 2019, and its construction is already underway.

It’ll also collect water from the Leap, South Ash and Wet Sandy creeks.

A rendering of the planned Toquer Reservoir and its location near I-15. The dam is expected to hold as much as 3,725 acre-feet of water when completed. (Washington County Water Conservancy District)

While smaller in size, county officials say the new reservoir can play a large role as the region continues to grow in population. The new reservoir can help ensure there’s water available for residents, farmers and ranchers in the region as water scarcity remains a concern, Almquist said.

“Upstream, we used to lose a lot of water just underground,” Almquist said. “And now by piping that water into reservoir … we’re not just losing it into the ground anymore — plus there’s a beautiful spring that we can convert now into culinary use, which will be perfect.”

U.S. Department of the Interior directed $4.74 million toward the project earlier this year from funds generated by the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In all, about $15 million in funds were poured into the project by federal, state and county grants.

The project also opens up new recreation potential in the region. Project officials say the ultimate goal is to make it a state park through a partnership with the Utah Division of State Parks, which would manage non-motorized boating on the water and campsites by its shore.

The division operates state park facilities at three other of the Washington County Water Conservancy District’s reservoirs. In fact, Sand Hollow was Utah’s most-visited state park in 2022, drawing in a little more than 1 million visitors.

Contributing: Marc Weaver

Related stories

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Matt Gephardt speaking with Zahra Moghimi about her car accident that damaged her wheelchair, and h...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Investigating insurance for wheelchair-accessible cars

If you're in a wreck, you count on insurance to get you back on the road. What happens when insurance will not pay nearly enough to make that happen?

11 hours ago

Junior High football players in Weber School District. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Weber School District forms committee to decide if football continues at junior high schools

Rumors surrounding Weber School District's middle school football league are spreading nerve-wracking information - but is it reality? Or just a rumor?

11 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson

Skyridge football coach suspended over ineligible player; Pleasant Grove parents, players protest UHSAA decision

The high school football coach at Skyridge High has been suspended after an ineligible player participated in two games. Parents of opposing teams are question whether the consequence is enough.

12 hours ago

school crossing...

Dan Rascon

Charter schools fight for school zone student safety measures

Several charter schools feel like they are being ignored when it comes to school safety. Administrators say their schools are being denied “school zone” designation which would allow for flashing lights, slower speed signs, crosswalks, and crossing guards.     

16 hours ago

Garrett Schroeder working at his new pizzeria. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Circle Inn Pizza starts over after fire

It's back to business for a popular pizzeria nearly two years after a devastating fire left the restaurant in rubble.

16 hours ago

Police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Provo therapist arrested after sexual abuse allegations and standoff with police

A Utah mental health therapist was booked into Utah County Jail on multiple first-degree felony charges Wednesday, after a standoff with police and investigation into allegations made against him.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Construction on ‘vital’ new southern Utah reservoir now underway