On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Davis County woman who nearly lost foot urges other diabetics to monitor health

Nov 9, 2023, 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Seventh-grade teacher Debra Eaton is on her feet a lot, so when she started to notice pain and swelling in her leg, she shook it off.

“I just thought that it was from standing on my feet all day,” she said.

When it got to the point where she couldn’t walk anymore, Eaton went to the doctor and was diagnosed with Charcot Neuroarthropathy, or Charcot Foot, a rare complication of diabetes.

“All of my bones in my foot collapsed and I had multiple fractures,” Eaton said. “That’s why it was so difficult to walk.”

Symptoms of Charcot Foot include foot pain, swelling, discoloration or redness, and feeling of heat or warmth.

Dr. Anna Hronek, a podiatrist with Intermountain Health, says Charcot Foot is rare but can be extremely dangerous. It’s usually triggered by minor trauma or by overuse.

“I’ve had patients who were on vacation and walked 20,000 steps every day for five days and then came home and their foot’s red, hot, and swollen,” Hronek said. “Eventually, we start staring at the bone, and we gotta do something, and we gotta do something fast.”

Debra Eaton (left) and Dr. Anna Hronek (right) speaking about Eaton's options.

Debra Eaton (left) and Dr. Anna Hronek (right) speaking about Eaton’s options. (KSL TV)

Eaton said Hronek told her to decide between amputation or a complete reconstruction of her foot. What followed was a series of surgeries, which included placing a 12-inch rod in her leg. Eaton relied on a wheelchair during her recovery.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done was to sit for six months,” she said.

Eaton’s foot after the surgery.

Eaton had to learn how to walk again. While it’s been a long recovery, she’s now back in the classroom and is grateful for two feet.

“It’s been challenging but definitely worth it,” Eaton said.

Now, Eaton and Hronek are echoing the same message: if you notice something’s wrong, don’t wait. Go get it checked out.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

(KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

A newborn screening test could be all difference between life and death

A newborn screening test in Utah could be the difference between life and death.

4 days ago

K9 Lifeline in Draper (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Have you taken the time off you deserve? Your healthy self wants you to

Each year nearly half of American workers don't take all their paid time off. And that's generally not a good idea.

7 days ago

Photo of Lucy the robot...

Ken Fall

Robot named Lucy brings precision, comfort to kidney transplant surgery

Newlywed donates her healthy kidney to her husband, and a robot deserves some of the credit.

13 days ago

Rachel Lam practicing Qigong, a form of Chinese mediation, to help with her mental health....

Ken Fall

Lessons from one woman’s journey with depression

A toolkit of practices and therapies helped this mom find balance in life.

20 days ago

FILE: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (left) and Moderna COVID-19 (right) vaccines are seen at a vaccinati...

Eliza Pace and Ken Fall

It’s almost virus season: here’s what you need to know about vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — With the onset of fall comes respiratory virus season. This year, everyone ages six months and older is recommended to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their families against serious illness. Joe Dratter is a Clinical Pharmacist with Select Health and explained how vaccines work and what families need to know […]

28 days ago

Linda entering MRI room (Josh Szymanik)...

Ken Fall

Technology advances in breast cancer screenings lead to early diagnosis

Intermountain Health offers mammograms each Saturday in October to be available to women on the weekends and to get ahead of cancer diagnoses.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Davis County woman who nearly lost foot urges other diabetics to monitor health