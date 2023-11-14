On the Site:
Sundance collaborating with Utah’s Cotopaxi for film festival merchandise

Nov 14, 2023, 2:45 PM

colorful hip packs from Utah's Cotopaxi...

Utah-based manufacturing company Cotopaxi will offer hip packs as part of the Sundance Film Festival merchandise. (Sundance Institute)

(Sundance Institute)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Sundance Film Festival is collaborating with Utah-based company Cotopaxi for merchandise featured in the upcoming fest in January.

Cotopaxi, a Salt Lake City-based company known for its outdoor apparel and its commitment to sustainability, will be featured with colorful hip packs and the film festival logo. The hip packs are part of a Cotopaxi Del Día collection, made of remnant materials, creating one-of-a-kind colorways.

Festival enthusiasts, locals, volunteers and patrons who travel, will also find items celebrating the 40th edition of the festival online, but also at pop-up store locations in Park City. Several items will offer a nod to the 40th edition of the Utah-based event. The coming festival is scheduled for Jan. 18 – 28.

Some Sundance Film Festival merchandise will have extra Utah appeal for 2024, the 40th edition of the independent film festival. (Sundance Institute) Some Sundance Film Festival merchandise will have extra Utah appeal for 2024, the 40th edition of the independent film festival. (Sundance Institute) Some Sundance Film Festival merchandise will have extra Utah appeal for 2024, the 40th edition of the independent film festival. (Sundance Institute) Utah-based manufacturing company Cotopaxi will offer hip packs as part of the Sundance Film Festival merchandise. (Sundance Institute) Utah-based manufacturing company Cotopaxi will offer hip packs as part of the Sundance Film Festival merchandise. (Sundance Institute) Sundance Film Festival merchandise will have extra Utah appeal for 2024, the 40th edition of the independent film festival. (Sundance Institute) Some Sundance Film Festival merchandise will have extra Utah appeal for 2024, the 40th edition of the independent film festival. (Sundance Institute)

Like the Sundance Film Festival, Cotopaxi is a Utah success story, named after a volcano in the Andes Mountains in Ecuador. It is a certified carbon-neutral company that works to also protect labor rights for workers. It launched in 2014, founded by Davis Smith, is B Corp certified and says it aims to create high-quality outdoor apparel while making a positive impact on the world.

Cotopaxi products are found in places like Nordstrom and REI and now at the Sundance Film Festival stores. You can see the products online at: store.sundance.org.

The Sundance Film Festival, organized by the Sundance Institute, takes place annually in Park City and Salt Lake City. It is the largest independent film festival in the U.S. It started in 1978 as the Utah / US Film Festival by Sterling Van Wagenen, head of Robert Redford’s company, along with John Earle of the Utah Film Commission.

In 1984, the Sundance Institute, took over management of the festival and what is recognized as the current fest, celebrating 40 years, was started. In the ’80s it transformed into a premiere world-wide festival that launches storytellers and talent.

This years merchandise will include mugs, magnets, notebooks, joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts and hip pack with more to come, according to the festival.

