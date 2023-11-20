On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah groups advocate for safer roads, honor pedestrians hit and killed

Nov 19, 2023, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Dozens of people gathered together for a special candlelight vigil Sunday in honor of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Utah Chapter of Families for Safe Streets along with another group, Bike Walk Provo, hosted the event to remember pedestrians who have lost their lives and advocated for safer infrastructure.

“The purpose is to make people aware of these types of incidents and then gather the community together to create ways that we can prevent them in the future,” said Christine Frandsen, executive director of Bike Walk Provo and co-organizer of the event.

“Something needs to be done”

The event started at North Park in Provo near the site of crash that took the life of 15-year-old Caleb Lane in 2018. His father, Jason, spoke in front a group of people recalling what happened to his son. Caleb was on his way to visit friends in that area. Jason said his son was hit by a driver who didn’t see him and was thrown at least 15 feet.

“I only wish that I could have held him there in his last moments,” Jason said. “The only power that I have now is to communicate to you all that something needs to be done to ensure that everyone who uses our streets is dignified.”

The father of 21-year-old Isabelle Parr, Matthew Parr, spoke on behalf of his daughter who died in a hit-and-run crash in December of 2022. Isabelle was a student at Utah Valley University and was struck while out for a jog. The driver still has not been arrested.

Utah family continues to search for answers of fatal hit-and-run of Provo student

“Stories like Isabelle’s and Caleb’s, they don’t need to happen,” he said. “As we work to improve our infrastructure, these things can be prevented.”

Dozens walked from the site of Caleb’s crash to the site of another near City Hall that took the life of a 43-year-old man in late October.

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

There, the group began the vigil where Lane, Parr and others advocated for all pedestrians and cyclists. Local politicians including Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Provo City Councilman George Handley were in attendance.

Deadly statistics

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, 24 pedestrians and nine bicyclists have been killed so far this year.

“We need to just see each other as human,” Frandsen said. “We need to acknowledge that we all have a story and the reason you’re using the street may be different than how I am but that there’s value in our lives and we need to take care of each other.”

To learn more about Families for Safe Streets, click here

If you would like to participate in the local chapter, visit the Bike Walk Provo website and fill out the volunteer sign-up sheet on the home page.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Police say an individual who fired at officers was shot and killed by Ogden officers who returned f...

Mark Jones

Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Ogden

The Ogden Police Department says only minor injuries were reported Sunday in a two-vehicle crash.

4 hours ago

A person puts snow chains on a tire while parked in snowy conditions. (Westend61, Getty Images)...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

You need these things in your car in case of severe winter storms

If you’re ever stranded in your car because of a winter storm, being prepared can be the difference between survival and serious harm or death.

6 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-15 late Saturday night

The Utah Highway Patrol says pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night after walking onto the northbound portion of Interstate 15.

9 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person hospitalized following one-vehicle rollover

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Saturday following a one-vehicle rollover on at 7200 South.

1 day ago

Rescuers are seen transporting the hiker, Christy Perry, near the summit of the Lost Mine Trail on ...

Joe Sutton, CNN

Hiker missing for over a week in Big Bend National Park rescued

A 25-year-old hiker who had been missing since November 9 in Big Bend National Park in Texas has been rescued, the National Park Service said in a news release.

1 day ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Fire kills person who may have been camping with a truck in Tooele County

A person who body was burned so badly they couldn't be identified is dead after a fire fully engulfed a truck and burned brush around it.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah groups advocate for safer roads, honor pedestrians hit and killed