One person suffered minor burns in Logan garage fire

LOGAN –– The Logan fire officials say one person suffered minor burns as a result of a garage fire Saturday evening.

Logan City Assistant Fire Chief Craig Humphreys tells KSL the incident occurred in the area of 1440 N. 1600 East around 7:12 p.m.

He says when emergency personnel arrived on scene, there was a small fire in a detached garage. Humphreys also says the home suffered no major damage.

At the time of the fire, there was one individual in the garage and suffered some minor burns. According to Humphreys, however, that person was treated and released at the scene.

There was some mechanic work taking place in the garage at the time of the incident, Humphreys says. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.