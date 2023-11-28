On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAMILY SAFETY

DABS: How to prevent underage drinking during the holidays

Nov 27, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND CASEY SCOTT, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Experts with Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services are advocating for the importance of speaking with underage children about drinking during the holiday season.

In partnership with Parents Empowered, DABS told KSL TV that alcohol sales rise during the holidays, as does its presence at parties and around children.

They said it’s important for parents to talk with their kids before and during those holiday parties to educate them and demonstrate disapproval of underage drinking.

“We should be talking to our kids early and often because we know that kids and adults need to hear things more than one time before it really sinks in. That continuous conversation with them is much better than a one-time, one-and-done conversation,” an expert with DABS said.

DABS said that before beginning these conversations, it’s important to have a plan and to be thoughtful about how and when to approach them.

Parents should be prepared to have these conversations early, and DABS recommends as early as 9 years old.

It’s additionally important to know when a child is leaving their house, where they’re going, who they’ll be with, and if there’s a chance of alcohol being present. If there is, a conversation about what they should do when presented with alcohol is warranted — to walk them through the right thing to do before they’re even presented with the option.

DABS referred to a student health survey conducted in Utah every two years called the SHARP survey.

The most recent data from 2023 concluded that of adolescents who are drinking, half of them are having drinks with parental permission, often in their own homes, at least once a year. DABS advised that underage drinking should not be tolerated, even when supervised, because of the way it can impair a developing brain, which doesn’t fully develop until about the mid-twenties.

Underage drinking will affect a student’s ability to have good judgment, learn effectively, and have a reliant memory, both now and in the future.

Starter questions, guides, and other resources can be found on Parents Empowerd’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Family Safety

A family in Herriman is grateful to be alive after home caught fire early Saturday morning, but the...

Brianna Chavez

Herriman family displaced by house fire, grateful for neighbors and first responders for help

A family in Herriman is grateful to be alive after home caught fire early Saturday morning, but they're also grateful for the first responders and neighbors who have helped them in their time of need.

1 day ago

emergency lights generic...

Mark Jones

One person suffered minor burns in Logan garage fire

The Logan  fire officials say one person suffered minor burns as a result of a garage fire Saturday evening.

2 days ago

In a recent annual single-day study, 787 cars violated the school bus traffic laws in Utah. (KSL TV...

Mike Headrick and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Why drivers ignore school bus traffic rules; what Utahns can do about it

School bus drivers participate in an annual study that counts the amount of violators to school bus traffic rules there are. This year, there were 787 violations statewide in a single day, projecting about 133 thousand per year.

20 days ago

Canyons sticker...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Canyons sticker program is underway

Dozens of people lined up Wednesday to get their cars inspected, stickered, and cleared for the canyons ahead of winter and ski season.

26 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Naked man breaks into Draper home, creeps close to sleeping residents

It was a shocking sight caught on surveillance cameras in a Draper neighborhood. A naked man was going door to door trying to get into people’s homes early Tuesday morning.

2 months ago

Granger High School...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man arrested after following, filming high school girls in West Valley City

The Granite School District credited the fast actions of two Granger High School girls who say a man tried to lure them and started filming them as they tried to get away.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

DABS: How to prevent underage drinking during the holidays