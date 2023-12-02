Church of Jesus Christ invites people to Light the World with display at NYC’s Times Square

On the Site:
RELIGION

Dec 2, 2023, 12:22 PM

Screens at Times Square showed a nativity scene, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, as part of their Light the World campaign. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via YouTube)

BY KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took over the iconic New York City Times Square on Monday, to show scenes of Jesus Christ’s birth and the traditional nativity.

A video of the event posted by the church on Friday shows many people who stopped along the busy streets, to watch as lights on the giant screens showed beautiful artwork of shepherds, wise men, animals, angels, Mary, Joseph and, of course, baby Jesus.

The message shared at Times Square encourages people to share Christ’s light by “letting (their) light shine,” before displaying the logo for the church and its annual Light the World campaign.

