The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces McKinney Texas Temple site

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a name change and the location for a temple near North Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

According to the Church’s newsroom website, the McKinney Texas Temple will be built on an 8.16-acre site on Stacy Road, just east of an existing meetinghouse at 651 E. Stacy Road, in Fairview, Texas.

The McKinney Texas Temple will be a multi-story temple of approximately 44,000 square feet.

According to the Church, Texas has seven other temples in operation, under construction, or announced in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and McAllen.

The McKinney Texas Temple was first announced on Oct. 2, 2022, by Church President Russell M. Nelson as the Prosper Texas Temple.

According to the Church, Texas is home to more than 378,000 members in nearly 750 congregations.