On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces McKinney Texas Temple site

Dec 4, 2023, 5:18 PM

McKinney Texas Temple Site Location. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

McKinney Texas Temple Site Location. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a name change and the location for a temple near North Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

According to the Church’s newsroom website, the McKinney Texas Temple will be built on an 8.16-acre site on Stacy Road, just east of an existing meetinghouse at 651 E. Stacy Road, in Fairview, Texas.

The McKinney Texas Temple will be a multi-story temple of approximately 44,000 square feet.

McKinney Texas Temple Site Location. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

According to the Church, Texas has seven other temples in operation, under construction, or announced in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth,  Houston, Lubbock,  San Antonio, and  McAllen.

The McKinney Texas Temple was first announced on Oct. 2, 2022, by Church President Russell M. Nelson as the Prosper Texas Temple.

According to the Church, Texas is home to more than 378,000 members in nearly 750 congregations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured during th...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

Church responds to AP story detailing 2015 Idaho abuse case

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded Sunday night to an Associated Press story that detailed allegations about a former church member who allegedly sexually abused his daughter.

8 hours ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its annual First Presidency Christmas Devotion...

Emily Ashcraft

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urge remembrance of Christ this Christmas season

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, invited members to come and "adore" Christ at the annual First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday.

22 hours ago

Screens at Times Square showed a nativity scene, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-...

KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ invites people to Light the World with display at NYC’s Times Square

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took over the iconic New York City Times Square on Monday, to show scenes of Jesus Christ's birth and the traditional nativity.

2 days ago

(Courtesy of the Parr family)...

Shara Park

Family of Isabelle Parr celebrates her life on the anniversary of her death

A Holladay family is offering forgiveness to the driver of a hit and run accident that took the life of UVU student Isabelle Parr.

4 days ago

meetinghouse landscaping...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Church implements ‘important’ landscape pilot program to cut water use

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has redesigned the landscape outside six of its Utah meetinghouses and is working to complete a seventh as it seeks to move forward with new conservation goals first outlined last year at the height of the state's severe drought.

12 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be...

Mark Jones

Open house dates announced for Manti Utah Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated on April 21, 2024.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces McKinney Texas Temple site