On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 7-year-old Ptolemy has a love for toys, games and music

Dec 6, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — At any given moment there are hundreds of children in Utah living in foster care hoping to be adopted by a loving family.

In this week’s Wednesday’s Child in partnership with Raise the Future, we introduce you to 7-year-old Ptolemy, who has lived in foster care for almost three years.

“He is so animated, and he is just so charming,” said Brookelyn Moeller, a board-certified behavior analyst at Ptolemy’s school.

Learning new skills take time

When it comes to learning the process is different for everyone. For Ptolemy, learning a new skill or concept takes time and focus but the result is so rewarding.

“When he very first started, I did his initial assessment, he was completely nonverbal, he didn’t say anything the entire hour and a half he was with me. Now, he’s engaging in classroom activities, he’s speaking in full sentences, he’s really awesome,” said Moller.

Like many boys his age, Ptolemy loves loud toys, games, and music. But how he enjoys them is unique to him. Ptolemy is autistic.

“I think he is a kid who likes discovering, I think he’s a kid that enjoys being free, he’s a kid who is really sweet and affectionate,” said Ilsa Serrano, Ptolemy’s Youth Connections Advocate for Raise the Future.

Ptolemy has made big strides in his development this year with the help of a dedicated team. People like Moeller, and Serrano, who are consistent trustworthy figures in his life.

“Every child can understand when they can be themselves or their needs are met, and I think if he’s receiving attention, affection, consistent participation he feels he is being loved, and that’s enough for him, I think,” said Serrano. “Small moments like him wanting to be near you or giving you his hand and saying help – that in his way is communicating that he has built some type of trust.”

Families have shied away

Serrano says since Ptolemy entered foster care there have been several families that have inquired about adopting him, but when they learn of his needs they’ve shied away.

“There is not a child that doesn’t deserve that care and attention, autism shouldn’t be a barrier to having a family and having permanent love,” said Serrano.

Serrano says what she hopes a potential family will see in Ptolemy is a young boy with a beautiful mind, a child who is seeking adventure.

“He would benefit from a household that would have him as a youngest kid or not have other children because of the attention that he needs,” said Serrano.

And what Moeller hopes the community will see is a child with great potential, who just needs love and support to reach it.

“Those moments where he grows, and he is learning and having so much fun so outweighs any hard days that he might have.”

To learn more about Ptolemy, visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wednesday's Child

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. Th...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Three sisters looking for a family to keep them together

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. They are featured as this week's Wednesday's Child.

28 days ago

Wednesday's Children Aiden, Gabby, Jenessa, and Damian...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings looking for a family to keep all four together

At the Visual Art Institute in South Salt Lake, siblings Aiden, Gabby, Jenessa, and Damian gathered at a table for a private art session taught by Art Director Bruce Robertson.

1 month ago

15-year-old Aiden loves snakes and birds. He is looking for his forever home. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 15-year-old Aiden has a passion for reptiles; looking for his forever home

15-year-old Aiden has a passion for snakes birds. He is looking for his forever home.

2 months ago

(Raise the Future)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 5 siblings hoping to stay together and find their forever family

At KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale you'll find an activity for just about every age and athletic ability. From trampoline basketball to zip lines, and a spinning obstacle course, it was the perfect challenge for siblings Aaliyah, Rayshawn, Elijah, Anna, and Jazion.

2 months ago

Ali at Utah's Hogle Zoo (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Ali just celebrated her quinceañera and wants a family to speak Spanish with

15-year-old Ali took a trip to the Hogle Zoo on Wednesday with KSL TV. She talked with the reporting team about her recent quinceañera and the things she looks forward to in the future when she gets adopted.

4 months ago

Wednesday's Child is 14-year old Brayden...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brayden’s journey to learn origami and find a family

Meet 14-year-old Brayden, a young boy with a passion for the delicate art of origami.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Wednesday’s Child: 7-year-old Ptolemy has a love for toys, games and music