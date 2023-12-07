First night of Hanukkah celebrations planned at Utah Capitol rotunda

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah with a celebration at 6 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol rotunda.

The public is invited to the event that will feature remarks from community leaders and dignitaries, a special guest of honor and a musical tribute to Israel.

“As we have been privileged to do since 2014, we will welcome in the Festival of Lights in The People’s Home in the State of Utah,” Rabbi Benny Zippel said in a press release.

More traditionally spelled Chanuka, the Jewish holiday lasts for eight nights. It is perhaps best known for the lighting of eight candles on the menorah on eight consecutive days.

“Chabad Lubavitch of Utah invites you to join us for our annual Utah Chanukah celebration,” an invitation states.

Parking is available on the east side of the State Capitol and the public is invited, regardless of background and affiliation. Business formal or traditional attire is requested. More information is available at Jewishutah.com or by 801.467.7777.