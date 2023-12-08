On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Plans announced for 200 South Reconstruction Project

Dec 8, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah grows, more people rely on public transit, forcing officials to add more routes and pedestrian safety features to the state’s roads.

The 200 South Reconstruction project has been a long time coming. According to transportation officials, it’s the busiest transit street in Utah, and the upcoming changes are all to make travel more frequent, seamless, and safe.

“200 South is an incredibly important bus transit corridor; it connects key anchors to the University of Utah, Salt Lake Central Station on the West, but there’s a lot of routes that regionally use 2nd south at some point,” said Kyle Cook, a transportation engineer with Salt Lake City Transportation Division.

When construction is in full swing, 34 busses travel on 200 South every hour, consisting of 12 different routes. Those numbers are only going to go up after construction finishes.

“It’s reached the end of its useful life in terms of its pavement quality. We have sidewalk and curb ramp issues along, so we knew we were going to rebuild it, and the question was how is it going to be rebuilt,” Cook said.

As part of Salt Lake City’s 2018 Funding our Future Street reconstruction bond, construction started on 2nd South in 2022.

The city also wanted to make the corridor more pedestrian and bike-friendly, so it added floating bus platforms, bike lanes that go behind bus islands for safety, curb extensions, and flashing crosswalk lights.

“The buses basically travel in their own lane, they no longer have to pull to the curb and negotiate with cyclists and negotiate with traffic to get back into the flow. Soon you will see shelters and handrails, different amenities almost similar to a TRAX station,” Cook said.

Cook said that even though the construction will be done by the end of 2023, the buses won’t resume regular routes until spring 2024.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP, UDOT warn drivers to be prepared before driving on snowy roads

As the snowy weather hits Utah's valleys, UHP and UDOT wants every driver to be prepared for the upcoming snowy weather.

21 hours ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

3 days ago

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta Tuesday, a 12-year-old was hit by a car and ...

Larry D. Curtis

Car hits, seriously injures child on Delta’s Main Street

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta today, a 12-year old was hit by car and seriously injured.

3 days ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Eliza Pace

TRAFFIC: Delays in Big Cottonwood Canyon from multi-vehicle crash

A multiple-vehicle crash blocked traffic on state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

3 days ago

The Riverdale Road Denny's is organizing community support for an employee who was hit and critical...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Denny’s restaurant stepping up to help employee injured after being struck by vehicle

The Riverdale Road Denny's is organizing community support for an employee who was hit and critically injured while walking in a crosswalk with her young brother.

4 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man killed in auto-pedestrian collision in North Ogden

A 72-year-old man was killed Monday night in an auto-pedestrian collision.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Plans announced for 200 South Reconstruction Project