Family displaced following house fire in Box Elder County

THATCHER, Box Elder — The Tremonton Fire Department says a house fire Friday in Thatcher has left a family displaced.

The fire occurred in the area of 9677 N. 11600 West around 10:40 a.m. A FedEx driver was in the Thatcher area delivering packages and saw some coming from the home.

Fire officials say the occupants of the home were away at the time. They also say an all-clear was given around 1 p.m.

However, three pets died as a result of the fire. Life-saving-procedures were performed on a dog.

The Red Cross of Utah stepped in to offer assistance to the family in finding housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.