On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family displaced following house fire in Box Elder County

Dec 9, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

A house fire in Box Elder County Friday left a family displaced. (Tremonton Fire Department)...

A house fire in Box Elder County Friday left a family displaced. (Tremonton Fire Department)

(Tremonton Fire Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

THATCHER, Box Elder — The Tremonton Fire Department says a house fire Friday in Thatcher has left a family displaced.

The fire occurred in the area of 9677 N. 11600 West around 10:40 a.m. A FedEx driver was in the Thatcher area delivering packages and saw some coming from the home.

Fire officials say the occupants of the home were away at the time. They also say an all-clear was given around 1 p.m.

However, three pets died as a result of the fire. Life-saving-procedures were performed on a dog.

The Red Cross of Utah stepped in to offer assistance to the family in finding housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install ex...

Shelby Lofton

Family of 8-year-old girl seriously injured after second-story window fall shares safety warning

The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install extra protection locks on their windows.

2 hours ago

FILE — The Kane County Sheriff's Office took four people into custody Friday following a traffic...

Mark Jones

Four individuals arrested in fentanyl bust in Kanab

The Kane County Sheriff's Office took four people into custody Friday following a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of several package of fentanyl pills.

3 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Sandy mailman has holiday side hustle as Santa’s helper

He has worked as a mailman for nearly four decades and knows his route on the Sandy bench by heart. For the past 20 years, however, Ray Berrett has had a side hustle -- for Santa Claus.

7 hours ago

The van losing control on the highway almost hitting UHP Trooper Juan Branchini. (Courtesy: Utah Hi...

Brianna Chavez

UHP trooper avoids potential crash, credits drivers for slowing down

A close call for some drivers in Layton Friday morning after a van slid across HWY 89 going northbound due to snow on the road.

21 hours ago

The "Star Spangled Babies" event. (KSL TV's Mark Wetzel)...

Michael Houck

Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers

The "Star-Spangled Babies" baby shower welcomed 75 new and expecting Utah military mothers on Friday. 

22 hours ago

Noah McArthur (left) in the hospital with his mother, Christine Sara (right) (Courtesy: Christine S...

Emma Benson

Local school district making changes after 3 students hit in crosswalks

After three teenagers were hit by a car in the last year, Wasatch School District is implementing new safety features on their city's streets.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Family displaced following house fire in Box Elder County