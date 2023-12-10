Lloyd Newell announces departure from ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

SALT LAKE CITY — After 34 years, Lloyd Newell, host of the Tabernacle Choir’s “Music & the Spoken Word”, announced he is concluding his service next year.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Newell made the announcement Sunday. He and his wife, Karmel, have received a calling to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“I cannot express what an honor it has been to serve the past 34 years,’” said Newell in the press release. “Our call will allow Karmel and me to welcome a new service opportunity. Until then, we will continue to enjoy every week with our dear friends in the remarkable Tabernacle Choir.”

The mission will begin in July 2024, according to the press release. The church has yet to announce the location.

“Music & the Spoken Word” is the world’s longest continuous weekly network broadcast, according to the press release. Newell is the third principal announcer of the program. He’s been in this role since 1990.

