Lloyd Newell announces departure from ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

Dec 10, 2023, 2:18 PM

Lloyd D. Newell, the announcer and writer of the weekly Music & the Spoken Word broadcast for the p...

Lloyd D. Newell, the announcer and writer of the weekly Music & the Spoken Word broadcast for the past 34 years, announces on Sunday, December 10, 2023, that he has been called with his wife to serve as mission leaders beginning in July of 2024. Choir President Michael O. Leavitt is to the right. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DEVIN OLDROYD


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — After 34 years, Lloyd Newell, host of the Tabernacle Choir’s “Music & the Spoken Word”, announced he is concluding his service next year.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Newell made the announcement Sunday. He and his wife, Karmel, have received a calling to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“I cannot express what an honor it has been to serve the past 34 years,’” said Newell in the press release. “Our call will allow Karmel and me to welcome a new service opportunity. Until then, we will continue to enjoy every week with our dear friends in the remarkable Tabernacle Choir.”

The mission will begin in July 2024, according to the press release. The church has yet to announce the location.

“Music & the Spoken Word” is the world’s longest continuous weekly network broadcast, according to the press release. Newell is the third principal announcer of the program. He’s been in this role since 1990.

Other reading:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 36 new missions

