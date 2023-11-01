On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 36 new missions

Nov 1, 2023, 11:53 AM

Sister Missionaries in Thailand. 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved....

Sister Missionaries in Thailand. 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of 36 new missions in 2024 to accommodate the rising number of missionaries. The number of missionaries is now at over 72,000.

According to a release from The Church, the new missions will open on July 1, 2024, putting the total number of missions at 450 — the highest number in Church history.

Leaders will create the missions from existing missions.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles chairs the Church’s Missionary Executive Council.

“We are incredibly grateful for the response we have seen by so many young people to our beloved Prophet’s clarion call for missionary service in April of last year,” Elder Cook said. “We are witnessing an increased enthusiasm for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. These new missions, spread all around the world, will be a blessing locally as we desire to have more missionaries supporting the units of the Church.”

The Church said the new missions will allow more missionaries to serve within wards and branches and have more interactions with mission leaders.

The number of missionaries has increased significantly over the past two years. The number of total missionaries has gone from 56,000 at the end of 2021, to 62,500 at the end of 2022, to 72,00 in 2023. Approximately 5,300 of those missionaries are senior missionaries.

In a policy update, now prospective missionaries can submit their missionary recommendations up to 150 days prior to their availability date instead of 120 days. This change gives prospective missionaries more time to prepare for their missions, shortens the period between a prospective missionary’s availability date and mission start date, and reduces visa delays for missionaries assigned to serve outside their home countries.

The new missions will be in the following locations:

Africa Central

  1. Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South
  2. Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi
  3. Kenya Nairobi East

Africa South

  1. Madagascar Antananarivo North

Africa West

  1. Ghana Accra North
  2. Ghana Takoradi
  3. Nigeria Calabar
  4. Nigeria Port Harcourt North
  5. Sierra Leone Bo

Asia

  1. Cambodia Phnom Penh East
  2. Thailand Bangkok East

Asia North

  1. Japan Sendai

Brazil

  1. Brazil Manaus South

Caribbean

  1. Dominican Republic Santo Domingo North

Europe Central

  1. Germany Hamburg

Europe North

  1. Portugal Porto

México

  1. México Mexicali
  2. México Puebla East

North America Central

  1. Montana Missoula

North America Southeast

  1. Florida Tallahassee
  2. South Carolina Charleston

North America Southwest

  1. Nevada Henderson
  2. Texas Dallas South
  3. Texas El Paso

North America West

  1. California Modesto

Philippines

  1. Philippines Dumaguete
  2. Philippines General Santos
  3. Philippines Tuguegarao

South America Northwest

  1. Bolivia Cochabamba South
  2. Ecuador Quito West
  3. Perú Lima Northeast

South America South

  1. Argentina Tucumán
  2. Chile La Serena

Utah

  1. Utah Salt Lake City East
  2. Utah Saratoga Springs
  3. Utah Spanish Fork

