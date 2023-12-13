On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Man arrested for vandalizing Provo temple with a hammer

Dec 12, 2023, 9:55 PM | Updated: 10:34 pm

The Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism at the Provo Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Weston Huff, 30, was taken into custody and jailed on suspicion of property damage and destruction, a third-degree felony, according to police.

Provo Police Department said it received a call at approximately 3:34 p.m. that a man, using a hammer, had smashed windows of the Provo Utah Temple located at 2200 Temple Hill Drive. Police said the windows smashed were near the front by the entrance. Maintenance crews were removed the glass because it poised a danger as it continued to fall after it was broken.

The man fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Police reviewed camera footage of the vandalism and officers were able to obtain a partial license plate and confirm a description of the vehicle the man in the footage was driving. Officers tracked down the vehicle and Huff was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

The temple was first dedicated in 1972.

